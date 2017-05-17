Draft Workout | 5.18.2017
Moritz Wagner – Michigan – Sophomore
04/26/97 (20) – 6’10” – 235 lbs – Forward
- Michigan’s third-leading scorer as a sophomore in 2016-17 with 12.1 points in addition to 4.2 rebounds in 23.9 minutes per game … shot 56.0 percent from the field and 39.5 percent on the season
- All-Big Ten honorable mention by both the Big Ten coaches and media in 2017
- Played and started in all 38 games for Michigan in 2016-17 after appearing in 30 games with no starts as a freshman in 2015-16
- As a freshman, averaged 2.9 points and 1.6 rebounds in 8.6 minutes of action per game
- Born in Berlin, Germany, and played for the German National Team at the 2014 European U18 Division B Championships, helping Germany to a 9-0 record and a gold medal
Moses Kingsley – Arkansas – Senior
11/16/94 (22) – 6’10” – 230 lbs – Forward
- Only Razorback to start all 36 games in 2016-17 as he averaged 12.0 points and 7.7 rebounds in 27.7 minutes per game
- Named to the All-SEC Second Team and the SEC All-Defensive Team as a senior
- Entering his senior season, was named to the Wooden Award Watch List, Naismith Trophy Watch List and was selected as the SEC Preseason Player of the Year by the media
- Second Team All-SEC and SEC All-Defensive Team pick following his junior season in 2015-16 in which he averaged 15.9 points and 9.3 rebounds per game
- Recorded 256 blocks over four seasons with Arkansas – the fourth-most in program history – including 93 as a senior … is the SEC’s active leader in career blocks
- In four seasons with the Razorbacks played in 136 games with 71 starts and was a career 50.8 percent shooter
Andrew White – Syracuse – Senior
06/16/93 (23) – 6’7” – 215 lbs – Guard
- As a graduate transfer with Syracuse in 2016-17, started all 34 games and set the school record with 112 3-pointers made
- Led Syracuse in scoring with 18.5 points and 4.6 assists in 37.2 minutes per game and was named Third Team All-ACC
- Played one season with Nebraska in 2015-16 after sitting out the 2014-15 season following his transfer from Kansas
- Averaged 16.6 points and 5.9 rebounds per game for Nebraska and was an Honorable Mention All-Big Ten pick
- Played in 44 games with Kansas during his sophomore and freshman seasons before transferring to Nebraska
London Perrantes – Virginia – Senior
10/03/94 (22) – 6’2” – 195 lbs – Guard
- Finished his career at Virginia ranked first all-time in starts (134), games (138) and minutes (4,425), second in 3-point percentage (.490), and fourth in wins (108) and assists (569)
- Started all 34 games in 2016-17 and averaged 12.7 points, 3.8 assists and 3.0 rebounds per game while shooting 41.4 percent from the field and 37.4 percent from 3-point range
- Named All-ACC Second Team in 2016-17
- Selected to the preseason Wooden and Naismith Player of the Year watch lists and the Bob Cousy Point Guard of the Year watch list entering his senior season
- Started 35 games as a junior in 2015-16 and averaged 11.0 points, 4.4 assists and 3.0 rebounds per game while shooting 43.9 percent from the field and 48.8 percent from three
- Honorable mention All-ACC, Second Team All-ACC Tournament Team and NCAA Midwest Regional All-Tournament team during his junior season
- Holds career shooting percentages of 40.5 percent from the field and 40.9 percent from 3-point range
Bronson Koenig – Wisconsin – Senior
11/13/94 (22) – 6’4” – 195 lbs – Guard
- Led Wisconsin in scoring as a senior in 2016-17 with 14.5 points per game, while starting 35 of his 36 games played
- Made a single-season, school-record 103 3-pointers as a senior and set the school record for career 3-pointers with 270
- Named to the All-Big Ten Second Team and the Big Ten All-Tournament Team as a senior
- Selected to the Lute Olsen, Naismith and Wooden 2017 Player of the Year watch lists entering his senior season
- Averaged 13.1 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists as a junior in 2015-16 and was named Third Team All-Big Ten by the coaches
- In his four-year career at Wisconsin, played in 148 games with 94 starts and was a career 41.2 percent shooter with a 38.8 percent mark from 3-point range
- Born in La Crosse, Wis., and was named Wisconsin Player of the Year by the Associated Press as a senior in high school at La Crosse Aquinas
J.J. Frazier – Georgia – Senior
09/19/95 (21) – 5’10” – 155 lbs – Guard
- Averaged a team-high 18.8 points with 4.1 assists and 3.8 rebounds per game as a senior in 2016-17 … also led the Bulldogs with 63 steals
- Named First Team All-SEC following his senior season
- Second Team All-SEC pick as a junior in 2015-16 after leading the Bulldogs with 16.9 points per game in addition to 4.4 assists per game
- Ranks in Georgia’s top-10 for career free-throw percentage (.841), points (1,628), assists (422) and steals (164)
- Played in the NBAC’s Reese’s College All-Star Game during the Final Four and tallied 15 points, seven rebounds and five assists
- Earned a spot on the Portsmouth Invitational All-Tournament team in 2017 after averaging 17.3 points over three games