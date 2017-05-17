Draft Workout | 5.17.2017
Workout 1
T.J. Leaf – UCLA – Freshman
04/30/97 (20) – 6’10” – 225 lbs – Forward
- Played in 35 games (all starts) with UCLA as a freshman in 2016-17 and averaged a team-high 16.3 points per game (ranked 7th in the Pac-12)
- Also averaged 8.2 rebounds (ranked 9th in the Pac-12), 2.4 assists and 1.1 blocks in 29.9 minutes per game … one of just three Pac-12 players to rank in the top-10 in the conference in scoring and rebounding
- Earned First Team All-Pac-12 honors and was named to the Pac-12 All-Freshman Team
- One of five players in the country tabbed as a national finalist for the Karl Malone Power Forward of the Year Award
- Ranked second in the Pac-12 with a team-high 61.7 field goal percentage and also shot 46.6 percent from 3-point range
- Had a team-high 11 double-doubles and scored in double figures in 32 of 35 games
- Born in Tel Aviv, Israel, and played for Israel in July of 2015 during the FIBA Europe U18 Championships in Austria … earned tournament MVP honors after averaging 16.1 points and 8.4 rebounds while shooting 55 percent from the field over nine games
Landen Lucas – Kansas – Senior
10/03/93 (23) – 6’10” – 240 lbs – Forward
- As a senior in 2016-17 led the Jayhawks with 8.3 rebounds per game (ranked 4th in the Big 12) in addition to 8.0 points in 25.6 minutes per game while shooting 63.1 percent on the season
- Posted six double-doubles during his senior season and had 13 games of 10+ rebounds
- All-Big 12 Honorable Mention selection following his senior season
- Averaged 5.8 points with a team-high 6.8 rebounds per game as a junior in 2015-16 and was an All-Big 12 Honorable Mention pick … shot a team-high 64.3 percent from the field
- In four seasons with the Jayhawks, played in 125 games with 63 starts and was a career 61.2 percent shooter
- Played in eight games for USA at the 2015 World University Games and averaged 2.8 points and 5.5 rebounds per game as USA posted an 8-0 record and won the gold medal
Workout 2
Devin Robinson – Florida – Junior
03/07/95 (22) – 6’8” – 200 lbs – Forward
- As a junior in 2016-17 was Florida’s third-leading scorer at 11.1 points per game and grabbed a team-high 220 rebounds (6.1 average) in 36 games (35 starts)
- Shot career highs in both field goal percentage (.475) and 3-point percentage (.391) as a junior
- Played in 105 games (70 starts) over three seasons with the Gators and never missed a game
- Averaged 9.0 points and 5.6 rebounds per game as a sophomore in 2015-16 over the course of 36 games (18 starts)
- Named to the SEC All-Freshman Team in 2015 after averaging 6.4 points and 2.4 rebounds per game
- Virginia Prep League Player of the Year and was a five-star prospect in high school
Wesley Iwundu – Kansas State – Senior
12/20/94 (22) – 6’7” – 210 lbs – Forward
- First Wildcat in school history to record at least 1,000 points, 500 rebounds, 300 assists and 100 steals in a career
- Named to the All-Big 12 Third Team as a senior in 2016-17 after averaging a team-high 13.0 points with 6.3 rebounds and 3.5 assists in 31.4 minutes per game over 35 games (all starts)
- Third Team All-Big 12 and Big 12 All-Defensive Team pick following his junior season in 2015-16 as he averaged 11.9 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.7 assists in 32.4 minutes per game
- One of just six Wildcats to earn All-Big 12 First, Second or Third Team honors twice in a career
- Started 32 games as a freshman in 2013-14, the third-most in school history behind Marcus Foster and Michael Beasley
- Finished third in school history with 3,728 minutes played after playing in 132 games with a school-record 124 starts over four seasons with the Wildcats
Jacob Wiley – Eastern Washington – Senior
09/04/94 (22) – 6’7” – 220 lbs – Forward
- Played one season at Eastern Washington as a graduate transfer in 2016-17 and was named MVP of the Big Sky Conference after averaging 20.4 points and 9.1 rebounds per game while shooting 64.3 percent from the field (ranked 6th in NCAA Division I)
- Led the Big Sky Conference in field goal percentage, rebounding and scoring in 2016-17
- Associated Press honorable mention All-American following his lone season at Eastern Washington and earned First Team All-Big Sky and Big Sky All-Tournament Team honors
- Had a program-record 94 blocks in 2016-17, one shy of tying the league record, and also set the school record for field goals made in a season with 265
- Before playing at Eastern Washington, played three seasons at Lewis-Clark State and one at Montana
Jabari Bird – California – Senior
07/03/94 (22) – 6’6” – 200 lbs – Guard
- As a senior in 2016-17, led the team in scoring with 14.3 points per game while being an All-Pac-12 Honorable Mention pick
- Made 65 3-pointers as a senior, the eighth most in a single season in program history
- Had a team-high eight 20-point games in 2016-17
- Averaged 10.4 points with 3.3 rebounds as a junior in 2015-16, starting 22 games
- Played four seasons at Cal, appearing in 114 games with 79 starts … a career 44.1 percent shooter with a 37.1 mark from 3-point range
Derrick White – Colorado – Senior
07/02/94 (22) – 6’5” – 195 lbs – Guard
- Played one season with Colorado after transferring from the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs
- In 2016-17, averaged a team-high 18.1 points (ranked 3rd in the Pac-12), 4.4 assists and 1.2 steals per game while shooting 51.0 percent from the field
- Named to the Pac-12’s 2017 All-Conference First Team, All-Defensive Team and All-Tournament Team following his senior season
- Had 14 games with at least 20 points during the 2016-17 season
- At UCCS set the school career scoring average record with 22.0 points per game while averaging 5.9 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.6 steals over the course of three seasons
- Named a Division II All-American in two of his three seasons with UCCS
Thomas Wilder – Western Michigan – Junior
05/14/95 (22) – 6’3” – 185 lbs – Guard
- As a junior in 2016-17 averaged a team-high 19.3 points (ranked 4th in the MAC), 4.3 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game over 32 games (all starts)
- First Team All-MAC selection in 2017
- Shot 45.8 percent overall and a conference-high 44.4 percent from 3-point range in 2016-17
- Ranks eighth in Western Michigan history with 1,437 career points and is fifth in free throws made (416)
- Averaged a team-high 18.0 points with 4.2 rebounds and 3.1 assists as a junior in 2015-16 and was a Second Team All-Mac selection
- Made the MAC All-Freshman Team in 2015 after averaging 7.2 points and 2.5 rebounds during the 2014-15 season