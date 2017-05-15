Draft Workout | 5.15.2017
JaJuan Johnson – Marquette – Senior
03/18/94 (23) – 6’5” – 205 lbs – Guard
- Second-leading scorer on Marquette averaging 12.0 points per game as a senior in 2016-17 to go along with 4.1 rebounds and 2.7 assists in 26.0 minutes per game
- Shot 47.4 percent from the field and 38.1 percent from 3-point range in 2016-17 and led the Golden Eagles in steals with 59
- Named the team’s Most Improved Player following for the 2015-16 season in which he averaged 10.2 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game
- Played in 114 games with 52 starts over four seasons at Marquette and was a career 45.3 percent shooter with a 31.9 percent mark from 3-point range
Dwayne Bacon – Florida State – Sophomore
08/39/95 (21) – 6’7” – 225 lbs – Guard
- Played two seasons for Florida State and averaged 16.5 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.0 steals in 28.8 minutes per game over 69 contests
- Named to the 2017 All-ACC Second Team after averaging 17.2 points per game as a sophomore in 2016-17
- Scored in double-figures in 34 of his 35 games as a sophomore
- In 2015-16, became the first freshman in school history to lead the Seminoles in both scoring (15.8) and rebounding (5.8) in the same season
- Selected to the All-ACC Freshman Team in 2016
Trevon Bluiett – Xavier – Junior
11/05/94 (22) – 6’6” – 210 lbs – Guard
- In three seasons at Xavier, played in 107 games and averaged 14.8 points and 5.3 boards on 43.0 percent shooting in 31.3 minutes per game
- Averaged 21.3 points per game during Xavier’s four NCAA Tournament games in 2017 and was named to the 2017 All-BIG EAST Tournament Team and All-West Regional Team
- Selected to the All-BIG EAST First Team in consecutive seasons (2017, 2016) as a junior and sophomore
- Ranked second in the BIG EAST in scoring with an average of 18.5 points per game to go along with 5.7 boards and 2.1 assists per game as a junior in 2016-17
- Scored in double figures in 33 of 36 games in 2016-17 while posting three double-doubles
- Named to the 2015 BIG EAST All-Rookie Team
Tyler Dorsey – Oregon – Sophomore
02/14/96 (21) – 6’4” – 180 lbs – Guard
- Played two seasons for Oregon and averaged 14.1 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.8 assists while shooting 45.5 percent from the field and 41.6 percent from three in 75 games
- Averaged 14.6 points (ranked 16th in Pac-12) and shot 42.3 percent from 3-point range (ranked 5th in Pac-12) as a sophomore in 2016-17
- Tallied 1,055 points in first two seasons at Oregon, becoming just the second Duck to reach 1,000 career points as a sophomore
- Named to the 2017 NCAA Midwest All-Region Team, Pac-12 All-Tournament Team and was an All-Pac-12 honorable mention selection
- Owns a 41.6 career 3-point field goal percentage at Oregon, which ranks fourth in school history
Damyean Dotson – Houston – Senior
05/06/94 (23) – 6’5” – 210 lbs – Guard
- Started all 64 games in his two-year Houston career and averaged 15.6 points and 6.9 rebounds while shooting 48.5 percent from the field and 41.1 percent from three in 32.6 minutes per contest
- Averaged 17.4 points and 6.9 rebounds in 34.3 minutes per game as a senior in 2016-17
- Scored in double figures in 29 of 32 games in 2016-17 and tallied seven double-doubles
- Named to the 2017 All-American Athletic Conference First Team
- Sat out the 2014-15 season after transferring to Houston from Oregon
- In two seasons with the Ducks, averaged 10.4 points and 3.4 boards in 26.0 minutes per game
Davon Reed – Miami (FL) – Senior
06/11/95 (21) – 6’6” – 210 lbs – Guard
- All-ACC Third Team and All-ACC Defensive Team selection following his senior season in 2016-17 after he averaged 14.9 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists in 35.3 minutes per game
- One of two players on Miami to start all 33 games in 2016-17
- Posted seven 20-plus point performances as a senior
- Ranks fourth in program history in games started (84) and games played (131), and fifth in 3-point field goal percentage (.395)
- Won the ACC’s Skip Prosser Award in 2017, given annually to the ACC’s top men’s basketball scholar-athlete
- Started all 35 games as a junior in 2015-16 and averaged 11.1 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 28.8 minutes per game