Bucks Viewing Party - February 8

Join your fellow Bucks fans Wednesday, February 8th and cheer the Deer at the official Bucks viewing party at The Bar of Oshkosh as the Bucks take on the Heat in Milwaukee.

Bucks legends Sidney Moncrief, Fred Roberts, Desmond Mason, Bob Dandridge and Vin Baker will be on hand to watch the game and do a Q&A session with fans. The Milwaukee Bucks Dancers will also be joining the party the party.

Our friends at MillerCoors will be supplying $2.50 bottles and pints of MillerCoors products. Fans will also have the chance to enter a raffle to win Bucks tickets, merchandise and more!

WATCH PARTY EVENT DETAILS

Who: Milwaukee Bucks fans What: Watch party for Milwaukee vs Miami When: Wednesday, February 8, 2017 - 6:30pm (7pm game tip off) Where: The Bar of Oshkosh

825 N. Washburn Street

Oshkosh, Wisconsin 54904

Map It

*The Bucks entertainment crew will be on hand through halftime.