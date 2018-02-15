Bucks and FOX Sports Wisconsin to Host Live Broadcast Auction to Benefit the Milwaukee Bucks Foundation

During the broadcast of the Bucks’ away game against the Indiana Pacers on Monday, March 5, the Milwaukee Bucks and FOX Sports Wisconsin, for the first time ever, will host a Live Broadcast Auction where fans will be able to call in and place bids on special items, packages and experiences during the game. In addition to the Live Broadcast Auction, fans can also take part in an online auction, which will be open at 7 p.m. on March 4 and conclude at the end of the game on March 5.

All proceeds from the auction will go directly to the Milwaukee Bucks Foundation and its mission to improve outcomes for underserved populations in Wisconsin by providing financial grants, developing innovative partnerships and supporting impactful ideas in Youth Education, Youth Health and Wellness, and Community betterment. During the broadcast of the game on March 5, five once-in-a-lifetime items will be available for fans to call in and place bids on. They include:

Bucks Road Game VIP Experience in Los Angeles

o Includes two suite tickets to the Bucks game against the Los Angeles Lakers at STAPLES Center on Friday, March 30; roundtrip airfare from Milwaukee to Los Angeles; hotel room for two nights at the JW Marriott @ LA Live; private tour of STAPLES Center before the game and dinner for two at the Lexus Club (restaurant in the arena).

Private Dinner at the New Bucks Arena*

o Cooking class and dinner for 10 in the new Bucks arena, directed by Chef Joe Flamm who is the Executive Chef at Michelin rated Spiagia in Chicago and on the current season of Top Chef; custom knives and personalized wine bottles

o Participants will create a dish that will be named and served by them in the new Bucks arena during a future Bucks game

Wisconsin Herd Package*

o Receive a VIP experience at a Herd practice and a personalized jersey; have lunch with Herd Head Coach Jordan Brady; two courtside seats for a Herd game at Menominee Nation Arena and two Herd merchandise swag bags

Friday Night Fun at the Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin Sports Science Center*

o Grab your friends and family and live like an NBA Player for an afternoon in August

o Includes a tour of the Bucks’ new, state-of-the-art Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin Sports Science Center; chance to learn from the scouts and analysts how NBA players are evaluated and drafted; get a chance to a play a full pick-up game, scored on the Sports Science Centers’ scoreboard and enjoy dinner in the NBA’s finest nutrition kitchen prepared by Bucks team chef Shawn Zell.

Giannis Antetokounmpo All-Star Package:

o Signed and framed 2018 Giannis Antetokounmpo All-Star Jersey, signed hat and signed basketball

*Specific mutually-agreed upon date to be determined

During the live auction on March 5, fans can also call in a purchase a Mystery Mix Bag for $100. Only 200 of the bags will be available and they will include a 50th Anniversary related item, an autographed item and a bobblehead – all randomly selected from the Bucks’ archives. Additionally, fans will be able to phone in to purchase a customizable, blue, Weather Proof Bucks vest (valued over $100) – an item exclusive to the Live Broadcast Auction.

Additional items will be available in the online auction, including a once-in-a-lifetime gallery in the sky experience on the 30th floor of the Kilbourn Tower, the chance to take part in the Bucks’ starting lineup introductions, the opportunity to be the first person to view a completed suite in the Bucks new arena and much more.

The Live Broadcast Auction will begin at 5:30 p.m. during “Bucks Live” on FOX Sports Wisconsin prior to the start of that night’s game. The auction will last through the duration of the game, with the live telecast also highlighting a number of community partners and organizations that directly benefit from the work of the Milwaukee Bucks Foundation. For more information on all of the available items up for auction, or to place a bid in the online auction, visit www.bucks.com/liveauction.