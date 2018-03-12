Artists Selected to Create Milwaukee Bucks Art Collection in New Arena

The Milwaukee Bucks and Sports & The Arts have selected 32 artists to create art for the Milwaukee Bucks Art Collection in the new Bucks arena, which will open this fall. More than 1,200 submissions were received by the Bucks and Sports & the Arts, many by artists who are either from Wisconsin or live in the state. Twenty-two of the artists chosen have Wisconsin ties, including many that live in Milwaukee or the surrounding area.

A full list of the 32 artists chosen is below.

“We are excited for the Milwaukee Bucks Art Collection to be a focal point of the fan experience in the new arena,” said Bucks President Peter Feigin. “The number of submissions we received gave us the opportunity to choose from a wide variety of outstanding artists, including many with Wisconsin ties. We look forward to all of our guests enjoying the art collection in our world-class venue for many years to come.”

Nearly 70 original artworks will be commissioned from the artists and created specifically for the collection in the new arena, complemented by approximately 50 pieces of photography and several graphic wall treatments. The largest piece will be a 200-foot, hand-painted exterior mural on the Juneau Ave. side of the venue that will celebrate the Bucks, Milwaukee and the state of Wisconsin. The Milwaukee Bucks Art Collection will have a variety of artwork mediums and executions including pastel on paper, mixed media, collage, tile mosaic, tin type photography, found and recycled objects and traditional oil and acrylic on canvas.

"Sports & the Arts is thrilled with the diversity of artists and artwork styles that will be showcased throughout the Milwaukee Bucks Art Collection,” said Tracie Speca-Ventura, Curator of Sports & the Arts. “We want the artistic experience to be unexpected and interesting as it colorfully brings the walls to life."

There will also be a large community effort undertaken for the creation of three distinct art pieces for the collection. Approximately 200 elementary through high school students from Milwaukee Public Schools will be heavily involved in crafting these three art pieces.

The final pieces of art will be unveiled closer to the arena’s opening.

Artists with Wisconsin Ties:

Kevin Callahan

Derek Carlson

Eugene Carter III

Rose Curley

Greg Gossel

Vedale Hill

Dominic Inouye

Cole Kluesner

Robert Meincke

Brandon Minga

Jeffrey Morin

Margaret Muza

Carrie O’Malley

Eric Oates

Charly Palmer

Mauricio Ramirez

Antony Rozwadowski

Dave Watkins

Chuck Weber

Rochelle Weiner-Carr

Della Wells

Andi Woodward

Other Artists:

Paul Carluccio

Lynn Hanson

Blake McFarland

Tom Mosser

John Robertson

Nicholas Schleif

Michael Shay

Carolyn Swiszcz

Samantha Wendell

Alex Woodhouse

About the Wisconsin Entertainment and Sports Center

Scheduled to open in the fall of 2018, the Wisconsin Entertainment and Sports Center (WESC) will be a preeminent sports and entertainment arena in downtown Milwaukee. Designed by Populous, Eppstein Uhen Architects and HNTB, the venue will offer incomparable sightlines, customer service and amenities. WESC will include 17,500 seats for basketball and up to 18,000 for concerts, and will offer 34 luxury suites and three clubs. The new venue will host a diverse schedule of events, including major concerts, family shows, the Milwaukee Bucks, Marquette men’s basketball, and other sports and entertainment.

Founding Partners for the WESC include BMO Harris Bank, Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin, Johnson Controls and Miller Brewing Company, with several more to be announced, along with a naming rights partner.

The Construction Manager of the venue is Mortenson Construction and the Project Manager/Owner’s Representative is CAA ICON.

For more information on the WESC please visit www.wisconsinesc.com.

About Sports & the Arts

Sports & the Arts is a full turn-key design and curation firm, specializing in the creative development and execution of gallery-quality art, photography and graphic wall treatments. Sports & The Arts helps drive the aesthetic vision within sports and entertainment venues that creates unique fan experiences for each client. Previous venues include Lambeau Field in Green Bay, WI, U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, MN, Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, CA, Marlins Park in Miami, Florida, Amway Center in Orlando, FL, Prudential Center in Newark, NJ and Yankee Stadium in the Bronx, NY. Sports & the Arts is a member of the Women Owned Small Business Association.