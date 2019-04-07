Squad Notches 50th Win in Chicago

Recap:

The 76ers (50-30) delivered in Chicago Saturday, notching a decisive 116-96 victory over the Bulls (22-58) to mark their 50th win of the 2018-19 season.

With last season’s 52 wins, this year marks the first time the club has posted back-to-back 50-plus win finishes in the regular season since the 1984-85 and 1985-86 seasons.

“I thought defensively we did a good job,” Brown said. “Getting a win... was the bottom line, and what we came for.”

Led by JJ Redick’s 23 points, the Sixers outscored Chicago in every frame, including a 29-19 third quarter.

“He’s got a high IQ,” Ben Simmons (14 pts, 4 reb, 4 ast) said of Redick. “He just knows how to play the game.”

Redick has scored 23-plus points in his last four outings, including a 30-point performance in Atlanta on Wednesday.

Joel Embiid (20 pts, 10 reb, 5 ast) scored 10 points in the first half, setting his team up for its commanding victory. Saturday marked Embiid’s 20th consecutive double-double.

Tobias Harris added 16 points, six rebounds, and five assists.

Making his Sixer debut Saturday, Greg Monroe finished with nine points, two boards, and two assists.

Former Sixer JaKarr Sampson led all players with 29 points, eight rebounds, an assist, and two blocks.

@Sixers Social:

Up Next:

The Sixers will play their final road game of the season in the Sunshine State, facing the Miami Heat (38-41). With Miami holding the ninth spot in the Eastern Conference standings, Tuesday’s game could mark the final home game of Dwyane Wade’s career. Coming off the bench, Wade has averaged 14.6 points (his team’s second-highest scoring total) and 4.1 assists in his farewell season. The Heat have dropped three straight.