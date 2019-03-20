Redick's Double-Double Highlights Win Over Hornets

Recap:

The 76ers (46-25) topped the Charlotte Hornets (31-39) Tuesday, 118-114, for the fourth and final time in the regular season, and once again, the duel between the teams came down to the final seconds.

After enduring 22 lead changes and 15 ties, the Sixers hung on, and managed to extend their late-season surge.

It was a standout evening for JJ Redick, who hit seven threes en route to a 27 point, 10 rebound, and eight assist performance – the first double-double of his 13-year NBA career.

“JJ had an outstanding game,” Jimmy Butler said. “He was out there hooping.”

Butler (23 pts / 4 reb / 9 ast), Tobias Harris (22 pts / 11 reb), and Ben Simmons (28 pts / 8 reb / 5 ast) each delivered 20-point outings as well, while James Ennis III had arguably his best night as a Sixer, scoring all 14 of the team’s bench points.

Ennis III tallied eight of those points in the fourth quarter, including a vital 3-pointer with 18.6 seconds remaining on the clock.

“James is a great player, he works every single day,” Harris said. “It was great to see him hit that shot, that was big for him, big for us.”

Butler assisted on the bucket. Moments prior, he broke a 109-109 tie with go-ahead 3-pointer.

The Sixers’ five-game winning streak is their longest streak this season, as the squad rose to a season-high 21 games over .500. The group also extended its lead over the Indiana Pacers (44-27) for third-place in the Eastern Conference standings to two full games.

Looking ahead to the immediate future, the Sixers will get one last opportunity to beat the Boston Celtics (43-28) in the regular season Wednesday in the second night of their back-to-back.

“We look forward to going back to Philadelphia and playing the Boston Celtics with Joel Embiid,” Brett Brown said.

As of Tuesday evening, Boston occupied fifth-place in the East, and was three games behind the Sixers. Embiid didn't play Tuesday due to rest.

Up Next:

The Sixers will host their divisional rival Celtics Wednesday, seeking to extend their winning streak with another statement victory. The C’s have won the first three meetings of the season, including an overtime thriller on Christmas Day and a 112-109 victory on Feb. 12. Boston’s leading scorer Kyrie Irving has posted 30-plus points in his team’s last three outings.