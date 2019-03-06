Harris Brings 'Graceful' Game to Chicago

Scene Setter:

When the 76ers (41-23) meet the Chicago Bulls (18-47) in Chicago Wednesday night, both teams will suit up for their second game in as many days.

For the Bulls, Tuesday brought a 105-96 loss to the Indiana Pacers in Indianapolis. For the Sixers, it was a hard-fought 114-106 win over the Orlando Magic at The Center.

JJ Redick made an immediate impact on the contest, scoring 19 of his 26 points in the first half. He was 6 for 9 from three overall.

Jimmy Butler (14 pts, 4 ast, 3 stl) did what he does best – close a game strong. He hit clutch shots on back-to-back possessions, had a steal in between, then assisted Mike Scott (11 pts, 5 stl) on a 3-pointer to seal the deal down the stretch.

Eastern Conference Player of the Week Ben Simmons notched another commanding performance, collecting 16 points, 13 rebounds, eight assists, two steals, and a block.

Tobias Harris made the impact he’s becoming more and more known for, stuffing the stat sheet with 21 points, 12 rebounds, five assists, two steals, and a block.

“He plays with just a tremendous amount of grace,” Brown said of Harris.

In Harris’ last contest in Chicago, as a Clipper, he recorded 29 points, eight rebounds and three assists on Jan. 25.

The Sixers faced the Bulls back on Oct. 18, and took a 127-108 victory at home. Wednesday’s matchup marks the first of three games remaining in the regular season between the Sixers and Bulls.

Opponent Outlook:

After a slow start to their season, the Bulls have put together a sparky stretch, going 6-6 in their last 12 games. But the team has dropped two in a row, including the first outing of their back-to-back. Zach LaVine scored 27 points in Tuesday’s loss to Indiana, while veteran big man Robin Lopez added 20 points and nine boards. Lauri Markkanen scored 14 points and grabbed 13 rebounds for his 18th double-double of his sophomore season.

Follow Along:

• Audio: 97.5 FM The Fanatic / Sixers Radio Network

• Video: ESPN / NBC Sports Philadelphia / NBC Sports MyTeams app