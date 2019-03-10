In Embiid's Return, Team Earns Key Win Over Indiana

At the Buzzer:

In case you didn’t hear, Joel Embiid was back Sunday.

And boy, was he big.

Sidelined for the past eight games (left knee), Embiid led the 76ers (42-25) to a 106-89 victory over the Indiana Pacers (42-25) at The Center.

The big fella finished with 33 points, 12 rebounds, and two steals in his 28 minutes.

“He is a difference maker in all ways, shapes and forms,” Brett Brown said.

Embiid scored 24 in the second half alone, getting to the foul line 15 times on the night. He made 11 of those free throws.

“As the game kept going, I just kept getting better,” Embiid said. “The game started slowing down for me.”

Entering halftime trailing the Pacers 59-51, the Sixers came back from the break with defensive vigor, holding the Pacers to just 11 points in the third quarter and 19 in the fourth.

Tobias Harris was as solid as ever, collecting 16 points (including 12 in the first half), eight rebounds, and four assists. Ben Simmons finished with 15 points, four rebounds, and six assists.

Bringing the bounce off the bench, Mike Scott scored eight points, grabbing six rebounds, and two steals. James Ennis III recorded eight points and five rebounds.

“It’s all about landing the plane – healthy, spirit, form,” Brown said about his team. “I can feel that they sense that it’s getting to be go time.”

The Sixers beat the Pacers on the glass, 52-44, and shared 24 assists. They finished their season series against Indiana 3-1.

Not only did the Sixers’ win make an immediate impact on the Eastern Conference standings, as the team moved into third place with the victory. It also gave the Sixers a key tiebreaker with the Pacers, which dropped down to fourth.

Up Next:

Hosting the Cleveland Cavaliers (16-50) Tuesday at The Center, the Sixers will look to end the season series on top. While Cleveland won the first meeting, 121-112, at The Center Nov. 23, the Sixers rebounded for a 128-105 win Dec. 16 in Cleveland. The Cavaliers have lost two in a row, and will face the Toronto Raptors (48-19) Monday in the first night of their back-to-back. All-Star Kevin love leads his team in scoring (18.8 ppg), and averages 10.8 rebounds per game.