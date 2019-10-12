At the Buzzer | Squad Handles Charlotte

In their first taste of NBA competition, the 76ers came out swinging -- and held their ground.

The team bested the Charlotte Hornets 100-87 in Winston-Salem Friday, leading by as many as 26 points.

The first quarter got off to a hot start, as the squad topped Charlotte 33-14, including a 22-4 run to close the period.

The Sixers shot 61.9% from the field in that first frame, grabbing six steals, forcing nine Charlotte turnovers, and holding the Hornets to shoot just 33.3% from the field.

In short, it sure didn’t look like a team that played its first minutes together last week.

New Sixer Josh Richardson led the way, stuffing the stat sheet with 18 points, four assists, two boards, three blocks, and a steal, while backcourt partner Ben Simmons added 15 points, five boards, four assists, two steals, and a block.

And yes, there were highlights.

spin cycle on

Tobias Harris added 16 points, eight rebounds, an assist, and a block, and Al Horford contributed 11 points, nine boards, three assists, and three steals.

While the Sixers stayed steadily ahead throughout the first three periods, the Hornets inched back into the contest in the fourth quarter. But when Charlotte cut the lead to nine, the Sixers’ bench unit held off its opponent until the finish.

Matisse Thybulle (3 pts, 3 reb, 2 ast, 4 stl, 2 blk) demonstrated his defensive prowess once again, starting his outing with three steals in his first four minutes of play.

Mike Scott led the bench with 11 points, sinking a trio of 3-pointers and grabbing a pair of boards. The bench scored 36 of the team’s 100 points.

The group’s already-lauded defense proved itself once again. As a team, the Sixers picked up 14 steals and blocked 13 shots. The squad only finished in double digits in both stats once last season.

Find the complete box score here.