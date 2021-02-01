76ers Make Epic Comeback in Indiana

The 76ers (15-6) refused to lose Sunday in Indiana.

Facing a 16-point deficit with 8:00 to go in the fourth quarter, the team - largely fueled by impressive zone defense - charged back to a 119-110 victory over the Indiana Pacers.

The Sixers topped the Pacers 37-15 in the decisive fourth quarter.

In the absence of Joel Embiid (back tightness), Tobias Harris, Ben Simmons, and Furkan Korkmaz all delivered season-high scoring performances to push the Sixers over the edge. Tony Bradley Jr. got the starting nod in place of Embiid.

Rivers was proud of his team’s fight without Embiid, and hopes the team will build on its success.

“I hope we’re talking about gratifying wins all season,” Doc Rivers said. “There’s so much more to do.”

Key Contributors:

Ben Simmons

Simmons finished with a season-high 21 points, plus six rebounds, seven assists, four steals, and two blocks.



Simmons shot 9-for-12 from the field.

Tobias Harris

Harris tallied a season-high 27 points, plus eight rebounds and a block. Harris scored 10 fourth quarter points, shooting 4-for-5 in the final frame.

Furkan Korkmaz

Korkmaz’ 17 points marked his season high, along with three rebounds and two assists. He scored 11 of his 17 points in the fourth quarter.



Korkmaz finished at a team-high +26.

Matisse Thybulle

Thybulle brought an elite defensive presence once again, finishing with four steals and two blocks, plus eight points.



Thybulle grabbed all four of his steals in the fourth quarter, in which he led the team through its impressive zone defense showing.



“[Matisse] was the zone leader for us tonight, that’s for sure,” Tobias Harris said.

Dwight Howard

Howard finished with a 11-point, 15-rebound double-double. His 15 boards marked a game-high.



Howard said he’s willing to do whatever it takes to help the team win:



“I told [Doc], I don’t care if I start, if I come off the bench, if I have to run through a wall - Whatever it takes for us to win, I’ll do it.”

Quote to Note:

A fitting tribute.

What did Doc Rivers call his game-changing zone in the fourth quarter? "John Chaney matchup zone." — Lauren Rosen (@LaurenMRosen) February 1, 2021

Up Next:

The Sixers will look to sweep their three-game road trip Wednesday in Charlotte, facing the Hornets (9-11) for the third time this season.

The Hornets have won their last two outings, topping Indiana, 108-105, Friday, and Milwaukee, 126-114, Saturday.

The Sixers swept their two-game series with the Hornets at home on Jan. 2 and Jan. 4.