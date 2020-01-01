At the Buzzer | A Shorthanded Loss to the Pacers

In their third of four straight games away from home, the shorthanded 76ers (23-13) fell to the Pacers (22-12), 115-97, on New Year’s Eve.

In the absence of Joel Embiid (left knee soreness), Kyle O’Quinn received his first starting nod of the season, finishing with four points, 10 rebounds, and five assists.

The Pacers took a 38-16 advantage in the second quarter that would prove too costly for the Sixers to overcome, as Indiana’s T.J. Warren scored 11 points in the frame and shot 5-of-5 from the field.

Ben Simmons recorded his 17th double-double of the season, finishing with 18 points, 10 rebounds, three assists and a block.

Josh Richardson had another solid outing, scoring 20 points, along with two boards, five assists, two steals and a block.

The Sixers will look to snap their three-game skid Friday in Houston.

The Sixers will open 2020 by visiting the Rockets (22-11) for the first and only time this season. Last season, the teams split the season series, 1-1.

The Rockets have won five of their last seven, and will host the Nuggets on New Year’s Eve.

James Harden is averaging a league-high 38.3 points per game, along with 5.9 rebounds and 7.5 assists per game. In his first season as a Rocket, Russell Westbrook has averaged 24.1 points, 8.1 rebounds, and 7.1 assists per game.