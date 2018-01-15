Wizards wrap homestand with Monday matinee against Bucks

The Wizards host the Bucks this afternoon in a Monday matinee in D.C.

Game Info

Capital One Arena | 2:00 p.m. | NBCSW | 1500 AM

Probable Starters

Wizards (25-18): G - Wall, G - Beal, F - Porter Jr., F - Morris, C - Gortat

Bucks (22-20): G - Bledsoe, G - Brogdon, F - Middleton, F - Antetokounmpo, C - Henson

Wizards: Sheldon Mac (Achilles - Out)

Bucks: Jabari Parker (Knee - Out), Mirza Teletovic (Pulmonari emboli - Out)

Storylines

End of a Homestand

The Wizards wrap up their five-game homestand this afternoon against the same team in which the homestand began, the Milwaukee Bucks. The Bucks beat the Wiz, 110-103, nine days ago in D.C. to even the season series at 1-1. The Wiz are 2-2 on this homestand, with back-to-back wins over the weekend against the Magic and Nets.

While the Wiz have come away with two straight wins, neither one was convincing and both were against sub .500 Eastern Conference teams. They gave up 119 points to the Magic on Friday and then let a 22-point lead slip on Saturday as the Nets took them to overtime. A win against a playoff team like Milwaukee today would not only give the Wiz a winning homestand, but also give them a quality win after a week with many ups and downs.

After today's game, the Wizards head to Charlotte to begin a five-game trip that will span 11 days.

Wall and Beal Leading the Charge

Over the last eight games, John Wall and Bradley Beal have both put up big numbers to help lead the Wizards to a 6-2 record. Wall is coming off a season-high tying 16 assist performance on Saturday and has now recorded at least nine assists in seven straight games. He's averaging close to 26 points per game in the month of January while shooting 46% from the floor. Beal has scored at least 20 points in 10 straight games and now leads all Eastern Conference guards in 20+ point games with 33 on the season. Beal is shooting 53% from the floor this month and since the beginning of the New Year, both Wall and Beal have recorded the second-most total games with 25+ points (7) between a pair of teammates in the NBA.

Bucks Coming Off a Tough Shooting Game

The Bucks tied their season-low for a scoring outing yesterday when they lost 97-79 in Miami and shot just 31.6% from the field. Since beating the Wiz last Saturday, they've lost three of four and have slipped down to the eight seed in a very tight Eastern Conference. In their last meeting with the Wiz, Giannis Antetokounmpo led Milwaukee with 34 points, while Eric Bledsoe and Khris Middleton both eclipsed 20 points. That big three average over 66 points per game and form one of the toughest trios in the league.



Up next, the Wizards head to Charlotte to play the Hornets on Wednesday. (7:00 p.m.)