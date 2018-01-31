Wizards welcome Raptors to D.C.

The Wizards look to build off back-to-back wins as they host the Raptors on Thursday night.

Game Info

Capital One Arena | 7:00 p.m. | NBCSW | 1500 AM

Probable Starters

Wizards (28-22): G - Satoransky, G - Beal, F - Porter Jr., F - Morris, C - Gortat

Raptors (34-15): G - Lowry, G - DeRozan, F - Anunoby, F - Ibaka, C - Valanciunas

Wizards: John Wall (Knee - Out), Sheldon Mac (Achilles - Out)

Raptors: CJ Miles (Knee - Questionable)

Storylines

Wizards Try and Build Momentum

After winning in Atlanta last Saturday, the Wizards followed that up with an impressive home win over the Thunder on Tuesday night. They have now won consecutive games with John Wall out of the lineup, something they will have to continue to get accustomed to as the team announced on Wednesday that Wall will be out for the next six to eight weeks after undergoing a procedure on his left knee. While Tomas Satoransky, who started again on Tuesday in Wall's place, was held without a field goal last game, he did a tremendous job defensively, limiting Thunder All-Star Russell Westbrook to 13 points on 5/18 shooting. Satoransky's defense will again be put to the test in this one, as he'll take on another All-Star in Kyle Lowry. The Wizards haven't won three in a row in about a month, but with a win tonight would do just that and this would be their second straight win over one of the NBA's top teams.

Raptors Atop the East

The Raptors enter tonight's game tied with the Celtics in the loss column and just one and a half games back of the C's for the best record in the Eastern Conference. They have already made 10 or more 3-pointers in 32 games this year and they are 26-6 in those games. They have also had the Wizards' number over the past few seasons, at least in the regular season, as they've won seven straight in D.C. over the past four years. The Wizards beat the Raptors in Toronto earlier this season with John Wall out of the lineup, but the Raps beat the Wiz two weeks later to split the season series at one game apiece. Similar to the Wizards, the Raps have two All-Stars in their backcourt, as Kyle Lowry and DeMar DeRozan were both named All-Stars for the third straight year. The Raps remain one of the few teams in the league who rank in the top ten in both offensive and defensive efficiency, which should prove to be a real test to the Wizards tonight.

Otto in a Groove

Otto Porter Jr. found his groove on Tuesday night, scoring 25 points on 8/13 shooting, his first time scoring over 20+ points in about a month. The Wizards will need to find offense from other places with Wall out, which should provide more shots and opportunities for Porter. He had 18 last Saturday in Atlanta with Wall out of the lineup and if the Wizards can rely on him to give them the kind of production he's shown over these last two games, it will go a long way in helping them stay afloat without their All-Star point guard.

Up next, the Wizards hit the road again and head to Orlando on Saturday night. (7:00 p.m.)