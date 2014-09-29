Wizards Sign Six for Training Camp

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Washington Wizards President Ernie Grunfeld announced today that the team has signed guards Vander Blue, Xavier Silas and David Stockton, forwards Rasual Butler and Damion James and center Daniel Orton. Per team policy, terms of the deals were not released.

Blue (6-4, 200) went undrafted in 2013. The Marquette alum signed a 10-day contract with the Boston Celtics on January 22, 2014 and appeared in three games, scoring a total of five points in a combined 15 minutes. While on assignment with the Delaware 87ers of the D-League last season, he appeared in four games and averaged 19.0 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.3 assists in 30.5 minutes.

Butler (6-7, 205) is an 11-year NBA veteran who holds career averages of 7.8 points and 2.4 rebounds in 688 games with Miami, New Orleans, Los Angeles Clippers, Chicago, Toronto and Indiana. He was originally selected by Miami with the 52nd pick in the 2002 NBA Draft. During the 2013-14 season, the LaSalle alum appeared in 50 games (two starts) with the Indiana Pacers, averaging 2.7 points in 7.6 minutes per game.

James (6-7, 225) is a four-year NBA veteran who holds career averages of 3.8 points and 2.4 rebounds in 39 games (17 starts) with New Jersey, Brooklyn and San Antonio. He was originally drafted by Atlanta with the 24th pick in the 2010 NBA Draft. On April 3, 2014, he signed a 10-day contract with San Antonio and on April 13 was signed for the remainder of the season. He appeared in five games with the Spurs, scoring a total of six points in 10.0 minutes of action.

Orton (6-10, 255) is a three-year NBA veteran who holds career averages of 2.8 points and 2.5 rebounds in 51 games with Orlando, Oklahoma City and Philadelphia. He was originally selected 29th overall by Orlando in the 2010 NBA Draft out of Kentucky. Orton appeared in 22 games (four starts) with Philadelphia last season where he averaged 3.0 points and 2.8 rebounds in 11.4 minutes per game. The Oklahoma native was a member of the Wizards’ 2014 Summer League team where he appeared in five games and averaged 4.4 points and 5.0 rebounds in 16.4 minutes per game.

Silas (6-5, 198) went undrafted out of Northern Illinois in 2011. During the 2011-12 season, he appeared in two games with the Philadelphia 76ers and averaged 5.5 points and 2.0 rebounds in 19.5 minutes per game. During the 2013-14 season, he played in Israel for Maccabi Ashdod (nine games) before moving to Argentina in February where he played 18 games for Quimsa. Silas was also on the Wizards’ 2013 training camp roster.

Stockton (5-11, 165) went undrafted in 2014 out of Gonzaga University. In four seasons as a Bulldog, he averaged 4.8 points and 3.1 assists. Stockton averaged a career-high 7.4 points and 4.2 assists per game last season as a senior. He is the son of Hall of Fame guard John Stockton, who played 19 seasons for the Utah Jazz.

The Wizards’ training camp roster currently stands at 20 players