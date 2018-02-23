Wizards sign Ramon Sessions to 10-day contract

Washington, D.C. - The Washington Wizards announced today that they have signed free agent guard Ramon Sessions to a 10-day contract.

"We're very familiar with Ramon," said Wizards President Ernie Grunfeld. "He's a veteran who can play both guard positions and will add depth to our backcourt."

Sessions returns to the Wizards after playing one-and-a-half seasons in Washington (2015 and 2015-16), appearing in 110 games (eight starts) while averaging 9.2 points, 3.0 assists and 2.5 rebounds. He was originally acquired from the Sacramento Kings in exchange for Andre Miller at the 2015 trade deadline.

In his 11th season, Sessions (6-3, 190-pounds) has averaged 10.4 points, 4.1 assists, and 2.7 rebounds for the Bucks, Timberwolves, Cavaliers, Lakers, Bobcats/Hornets, Kings, Wizards and, most recently, the Knicks, where he played 13 games (three starts) earlier this season. The Myrtle Beach, SC, native was originally selected by Milwaukee in the second round (56th overall) of the 2007 NBA Draft.