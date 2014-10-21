Wizards Sign John Lucas

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Washington Wizards President Ernie Grunfeld announced today that the team has signed guard John Lucas.

In six seasons with Houston, Chicago, Toronto and Utah, Lucas has appeared in 216 career regular season games (eight starts) while averaging 4.8 points and 1.4 assists in 12.2 minutes. Last season, Lucas appeared in 42 games with Utah and averaged 3.8 points and 1.0 assists in 14.1 minutes.

Lucas was undrafted out of Oklahoma State in 2005. He originally signed as a free agent with Houston on December 9, 2005.