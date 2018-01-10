Wizards ready to host Jazz

After three days off, the Wizards return to action tonight to host the Utah Jazz.

Game Info

Capital One Arena | 7:00 p.m. | NBCSW | 1500 AM

Probable Starters

Wizards (23-17): G - Wall, G - Beal, F - Porter Jr., F - Morris, C - Gortat

Jazz (16-24): G - Rubio, G - Mitchell, F - Ingles, F - Sefolosha, C - Favors

Wizards: Sheldon Mac (Achilles - Out), Otto Porter Jr. (Hip - Questionable)

Jazz: Rudy Gobert (Knee - Out), Derrick Favors (Ankle - Probable), Raul Neto (Concussion - Out), Dante Exum (Shoulder - Out)

Storylines

Last Time vs. Utah

Last month, the Wizards suffered their worst lost of the season and nearly their worst loss in franchise history when they traveled to Utah. It was the Jazz fourth straight win over Washington and the 116-69 win was just one point shy of Utah's largest margin of victory in franchise history. The Wiz shot a season-low 29% from the field and afterwards said that they felt embarrassed by their performance.

While it was a game the Wizards would love to forget, they'll enter tonight's game with that loss on their minds as they look for payback against a Jazz team that has struggled on the road. Utah is just 3-17 this season away from home and are just 2-8 overall in their last 10 games. Utah's leading scorer, rookie Donovan Mitchell, is one of the leading candidates for Rookie of the Year and is coming off a 27 point performance on Sunday in Miami. He had 21 in the win against the Wiz last month and can be a dynamic offensive player that the Wiz will have to prepare for in their scouting.

Otto Expected Back

Otto Porter Jr., who missed Saturday's game against the Bucks with a hip and back injury, returned to practice on Tuesday and is expected to be back in the lineup tonight. Porter scored 15 points to lead the Wiz the last time they faced Utah and is averaging over 14 points and six boards per game this season for the Wiz.

Wiz Begin Four Games in Six Days

Tonight begins a four-games in six days stretch for the Wiz, with home games against the Jazz, Magic, Nets, and Bucks. The team just had three days off in between their previous game and tonight's game, but this upcoming stretch will be compact, including a rare home back-to-back on Friday and Saturday. The homestand concludes with a Monday matinee game against the Bucks, the same team who the Wizards began their homestand with last Saturday.



Up next, the Wizards welcome the Orlando Magic to D.C. on Friday night (7:00 p.m.)