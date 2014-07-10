Wizards Re-Sign Marcin Gortat

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Washington Wizards President Ernie Grunfeld announced today that the team has re-signed center Marcin Gortat. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not released.

“Re-signing Marcin was a top priority for us this summer so that we could maintain continuity and improve on what we accomplished last season,” said Grunfeld. “ His scoring ability, rebounding and defensive presence are matched only by his work ethic, leadership and personality, which all combine to make him an excellent fit in what we are trying to build moving forward .”

Gortat averaged 13.2 points, 9.5 rebounds and 1.5 blocks in 33 minutes per game last season with the Wizards. He shot .542 from the field while appearing in a career-high-tying 81 games. The Polish native led the team with 37 double-doubles and was second in the NBA in double-doubles (20) after the All-Star break. He finished in the top 10 among centers in scoring, rebounding, field goal percentage, assists, blocks and double-doubles. Gortat had five games of 20+ points (including a career-high 31 at Toronto on 3/31) and 22 games of 12+ rebounds (including a career-high-tying 18 at Miami on 3/10).

In 11 playoff games last season, Gortat averaged 13.0 points, 9.9 rebounds and 1.3 blocks while shooting .492 from the field. He raised those averages to 14.8 points and 10.2 rebounds while shooting .578 from the field in the Eastern Conference Semifinals and notched new playoff career highs with 31 points and 16 rebounds in the Wizards’ Game Five win at Indiana.