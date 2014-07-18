Wizards Re-Sign Drew Gooden

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Washington Wizards President Ernie Grunfeld announced today that the team has re-signed forward Drew Gooden. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not released.

"The addition of Drew was a big part of our success late last season and we are excited to have him back with us," said Grunfeld. "His skills will help to solidify our front court rotation and his experience will help us continue to grow as a team."

Gooden appeared in 22 games for Washington last season, averging 8.3 points and 5.2 rebounds in 18.0 minutes per contest. The 12-year veteran originally signed a 10-day contract with the Wizards on Feb. 26, signed a second 10-day on March 8 and then signed for the remainder of the season on March 18. Gooden had 12 games of 10+ points, scored a season-high 21 vs. Brooklyn on 3/15 and pulled down a season-high 11 rebounds at the Los Angeles Lakers on 3/21.

In 10 playoff games last season, Gooden averaged 3.4 points 4.2 rebounds in 15 minutes of action. His best postseason outing came in Game One of the Eastern Conference Semifinals, where he posted 12 points and 13 rebounds in Washington's win at Indiana.

In 12 seasons with Memphis, Orlando, Cleveland, Chicago, Sacramento, San Antonio, Dallas, the Los Angeles Clippers, Milwaukee and Washington, the former Kansas Jayhawk has appeared in 709 career regular season games while averaging 11.7 points, 7.5 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 26.7 minutes per game. In 54 career postseason games, he has averaged 9.2 points and 7.5 rebounds in 24.8 minutes per contest.