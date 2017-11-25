John Wall Injury Update

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Wizards guard John Wall underwent an MRI exam yesterday after experiencing left knee discomfort and inflammation due to knee-to-knee contact in the team’s game on Nov. 7 vs. Dallas.

Following consultation with Dr. Richard D. Parker at the Cleveland Clinic Marymount and Wizards Head Team Physician Wiemi Douoguih, Wall will receive PRP (platelet-rich plasma) and viscosupplementation injections to reduce the inflammation in his left knee. He is expected to miss approximately two weeks.