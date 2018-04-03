Wizards in Houston to face top seeded Rockets

The Wizards head to Houston to take on the top seeded Rockets.

Game Info

Toyota Center | 8:00 p.m. | NBCSW | 1500 AM

Probable Starters

Wizards (42-35): G - Wall, G - Beal, F - Porter Jr., F - Morris, C - Gortat

Rockets (62-15): G - Paul, G – Harden, F - Ariza, F - Tucker, C - Capela

Wizards: None

Rockets: Chris Paul (Leg - Questionable), Nene (Back - Questionable)

Storylines

Wall Back

After missing over two months following knee surgery, John Wall returned to action on Saturday and helped lead the Wizards to a playoff-clinching win over the Hornets. He was held out of Sunday's game against Chicago because it was the second game of a back-to-back and the team will be cautious with him and his minutes leading up to the playoffs. He's expected to be back in the lineup for his second game tonight in Houston. Wall finished with 15 points and 14 assists in 33 minutes on Saturday. Tomas Satoransky will move back to a reserve role after stepping back in to start on Sunday.

Playoff Picture

After losing in Chicago on Sunday, it nearly solidified the Wizards opening the first round of the playoffs on the road. That's just about a formality at this point, but now the Wizards will be looking down at the Heat and Bucks in the standings to determine which team will finish six, seven, or eight in the conference. Entering tonight, the Wiz have a one game lead on both Milwaukee and Miami. The Cavaliers have a half game lead over the Sixers and a one game lead over the Pacers for the third seed.

Rockets Gearing up for Long Playoff Run

The Rockets will finish the 2017-18 regular season with the best record and will be on a short list of teams picked to win a title this season. It will be the first time in franchise history they will finish with the best record in the league. They are coming off one of their worst games of the season in a loss to the Spurs on Sunday where they were held to 83 points. The loss snapped their 11-game winning streak, which was their third winning streak of 10+ games this season. Houston has won 18 straight games at home and will have home court advantage throughout the postseason.

The Wizards beat the Rockets in D.C. back in late December which was one of Washington's best games of the season. They held James Harden to 20 points and held the Rockets to 29% shooting from 3-point range. Washington tied a franchise record with 18 3-pointers, a mark they tied again on Saturday in their win over the Hornets. With Wall back in there tonight, look for the Wiz to spread the floor and expect a lot of 3-point shooting from both teams in what should be a high-scoring affair.

Up next, the Wizards head to Cleveland for a potential playoff preview on Thursday night (8:00 p.m.).