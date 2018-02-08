Wizards host Celtics on TNT

The Wizards return home and host the Celtics tonight on TNT.

Game Info

Capital One Arena | 8:00 p.m. | TNT | 1500 AM

Probable Starters

Wizards (31-23): G - Satoransky, G - Beal, F - Porter Jr., F - Morris, C - Gortat

Celtics (39-16): G - Irving, G - Brown, F - Tatum, F - Horford, C - Baynes

Wizards: John Wall (Knee - Out), Sheldon Mac (Achilles - Out)

Celtics: Gordon Hayward (Leg - Out), Marcus Smart (Hand - Out), Shane Larkin (Knee - Out), Kyrie Irving (Quad - Questionable), Marcus Morris (Hip - Questionable)

Storylines

Wizards and Celtics

The last time these two teams faced off in D.C., John Wall was standing on the scorer's table celebrating his game-winning shot in Game 6 of last year's Eastern Conference Semifinals. The Wizards beat the Celtics in all three home playoff games and won both regular season home games last season, but failed to beat Boston on their home floor in both the regular season or the playoffs. However, in the team's only meeting so far this season, the Wizards went into Boston on Christmas Day and knocked off the Celtics, 111-103, behind 25 points from Bradley Beal and 14 assists from Wall. As mentioned ahead of that holiday game about six weeks ago, this is a much different looking Celtics team than the one the Wizards played last season, so the tension that built up last season may not be there. But, Boston is still the team atop the East, this is a nationally televised game, and the Wizards know this may be the team they see again in the playoffs this season, so there should still be a buzz in the air.

Injuries

While the Wizards will be without their All-Star point guard John Wall, the Celtics will also be shorthanded. They've already played the entire season without All-Star Gordon Hayward, and tonight they'll also be without guards Marcus Smart and Shane Larkin. On Tuesday in Toronto, Kyrie Irving and Marcus Morris returned to the lineup after they missed time with injuries, but while both may be available tonight, they could be limited. The Celtics may get some help in their frontcourt tonight as Greg Monroe, who the team is expected to officially sign today, could make his debut with the team.

Even shorthanded, the Celtics have proven they can win games with whoever they have in their lineup, and regardless of who plays the Wizards will need to play at their best to get a win tonight.

Trade Deadline

The trade deadline expires at 3 p.m. today and will be something monitored throughout the day. If either team takes part in any deal, it's very unlikely that any player acquired would be in uniform tonight, but any player currently on either team involved in a deal would obviously not be available. The Wizards have been active over the last few seasons around trade deadline day, last year acquiring Bojan Bogdanovic and the year before that adding Keef Morris to the lineup.

Up next, the Wizards head back on the road and travel to Chicago to face the Bulls. (8:00 p.m.)