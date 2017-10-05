Wizards to Celebrate 40th Anniversary of 1978 Bullets Championship

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Monumental Sports & Entertainment and the Washington Bullets & Wizards Alumni Association will celebrate the 40th anniversary of the 1978 Washington Bullets NBA Championship throughout the 2017-18 season. The 1977-78 Bullets team defeated the Seattle SuperSonics in Game Seven of the NBA Finals on June 6, 1978, bringing a championship to the metropolitan area for the first time in 40 years. March 23-25 will serve as the culmination of the celebration, with members of the 1978 championship team returning for festivities throughout the weekend (including the retirement of Phil Chenier’s #45 jersey on March 23).

“The iconic 1978 Washington Bullets brought a championship home to our city and in doing so, inspired an entire generation of Washington basketball fans,” said Monumental Sports and Entertainment Founder, Chairman and Majority Owner Ted Leonsis. “We look forward to honoring their excellence on the court, their contribution to the game and their indelible imprint on the fabric of our city.”

A logo paying homage to the championship team will be displayed on the main court throughout the season. The zero in the logo is influenced by the Bullets uniform mark, while the circle shape and stars are a tribute to the iconic center court artwork that was used during the championship season. The Wizards will wear a new Nike shooting shirt (image attached) during select games during the season (debuting with the Home Opener on Oct. 18 vs. Philadelphia) that will recall the warmups of the 1978 team while staying true to today’s current style (image attached). These shooting shirts will be available in the Team Stores on the day of the Home Opener as well.

“As we celebrate the 40th anniversary of our 1978 Championship, we recognize and remember a team and organization who achieved their ultimate and only goal,” said Executive Director of the Bullets/Wizards Alumni Association and key member of the 1978 team Bob Dandridge. “It will be a special weekend to re-connect as teammates and to pay tribute to those members of the team who are no longer with us. We also look forward to reminiscing with our tremendous families and dedicated fans—without them, the fat lady does not sing!”

Highlights, achievements and memories of the 1978 team will be recognized on the Wizards social media platforms throughout the season with the hashtag #Bullets40. Monumental Sports Network will be producing exclusive content based on the championship season which will include features highlighting the top 10 moments from the team, Monumental Stories segments as well as a longer documentary style segment about the season. Monumental Sports Network will also host a series of vignettes featuring players from the 1978 team with Bullets legend Phil Chenier serving as host.

Fans can purchased a specially-themed $40 ticket package, while inventory is available, for the next 40 days only that includes tickets to both games during the celebration weekend. Visit here to purchase.

The Washington Bullets/Wizards Alumni Association was formed to honor the proud past of the organization. The goal of the association is to reconnect former players with one another while honoring them for their contribution.