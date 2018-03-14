Wizards assign McCullough to Erie, Robinson to Westchester

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington Wizards announced today that they have recalled Chris McCullough and Devin Robinson and have assigned them to the Erie Bayhawks and Westchester Knicks respectively.

In 23 games split between Wisconsin and Northern Arizona, McCullough averaged 11.1 points, 6.4 rebounds, 2.3 steals and 1.5 assists in 22.3 minutes per game. McCullough has averaged 2.4 points and 1.3 rebounds in 19 games with the Wizards. Robinson (two-way contract) averaged 13.0 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game, while shooting .492 from the field in 42 games for the Delaware 87ers.