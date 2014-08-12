Wizards Announce 2014 Preseason Schedule

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington Wizards announced today the team’s eight-game 2014 preseason schedule, which includes three home games at Verizon Center.

The team’s exhibition slate is highlighted by the second annual Baltimore Classic against the New Orleans Pelicans at the Baltimore Arena on Oct. 20. The game in Baltimore marks the team’s second consecutive preseason game played in Charm City following last season’s sellout game against the New York Knicks. Prior to last season’s Baltimore Classic, the Wizards had not played in Baltimore since 1999.

Washington will begin its preseason action with a rematch against their 2014 first round playoff opponent the Chicago Bulls on Oct. 6 at United Center. The Wizards defeated the Bulls 4-1 in the first round of the 2014 Eastern Conference Playoffs. The team will then head to Jacksonville, FL, where they will face the New Orleans Pelicans on Oct. 8 and then travel to Greenville, SC, where they will take on the Charlotte Hornets on Oct. 10.

The Wizards return to Verizon Center for three straight home games when they host Detroit on Oct. 12, Maccabi Haifa on Oct. 15 and Charlotte on Oct. 17. Maccabi Haifa plays in the Winner Sal League, the top basketball league in Israel, where they won a league championship in 2012-13 and were runners up in 2013-14. Washington will head north on Oct. 20 for the Baltimore Classic and wrap up their preseason schedule in New York with a game against the Knicks on Oct. 22.