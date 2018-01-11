Wizards and Magic meet again in D.C.

The Wizards welcome back the Orlando Magic to D.C. for a Friday night game at Capital One Arena.

Game Info

Capital One Arena | 7:00 p.m. | NBCSW | 1500 AM

Probable Starters

Wizards (23-18): G - Wall, G - Beal, F - Porter Jr., F - Morris, C - Gortat

Magic (12-30): G - Payton, G - Fournier, F - Simmons, F - Gordon, C - Biyombo

Wizards: Sheldon Mac (Achilles - Out)

Magic: Jonathan Isaac (Ankle - Out), Terrence Ross (Knee - Out), Nikola Vucevic (Hand - Out)

Storylines

Trying to Bounce Back

The Wizards will look to bounce back from Wednesday's home loss to Utah when they get another team near the bottom of the standings in the Orlando Magic tonight. The Wiz have lost consecutive home games for the first time since November, but have three home games left on this homestand before their longest road trip of the season. Washington is 13-8 at home this season, while Orlando is 5-18 on the road and have lost nine in a row away from home.

Magic Try to Snap Six-Game Losing Streak

The Magic have lost six straight and are just 1-15 over their last 16 games, which leaves them just a half game ahead of Atlanta for holding the worst record in the NBA. They give up nearly 111 points per game and only Cleveland has a worse defensive rating in the Eastern Conference (108.7). They have dealt with numerous injuries throughout the year and will be without Nikola Vucevic, Terrence Ross, and Jonathan Isaac again tonight. While they struggle defensively, they do have some offensive firepower and both Aaron Gordon (18.9 ppg) and Evan Fournier (17.8 ppg), who both missed the last Wiz - Magic game three weeks ago, rank in the top 20 in the East in scoring.

Last Game vs. Orlando

The Wizards scored a season-high 130 points, while shooting 55% from the field in a 130-103 beatdown of the Magic on December 23rd in D.C. Seven Wizards scored in double figures, led by Mike Scott's 18, and the team shot 53% from 3-point range. Elfrid Payton scored a carer-high 30 points for Orlando.



Up next, the Wizards host the Brooklyn Nets on Saturday night at Capital One Arena. (7:00 p.m.)