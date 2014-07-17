Wizards Acquire DeJuan Blair

WASHINGTON, D.C . - Wizards President Ernie Grunfeld announced today that the team has acquired center DeJuan Blair from Dallas. Washington will send Dallas the rights to Emir Preldzic, a 2009 second round draft pick, who was acquired in the three-team Antawn Jamison trade in February of 2010.

" DEJUAN GIVES US A TOUGH INSIDE PRESENCE WHO CAN SCORE AND REBOUND AT BOTH FRONTCOURT POSITIONS, " SAID GRUNFELD. " HIS ADDITION MAKES OUR BENCH EVEN DEEPER AND WILL ALLOW US TO BE FLEXIBLE WITH OUR LINEUPS. "

In five seasons with San Antonio and Dallas, Blair has appeared in 366 career regular season games (179 starts) while averaging 7.5 points and 5.6 rebounds in 18.2 minutes per game.



He has shot .529 from the field and has 36 career double-doubles. His most productive season was in 2010-11 when he averaged 8.3 points and 7.0 rebounds in 21.4 minutes per game. Last season with Dallas, Blair appeared in 78 games (13 starts) and averaged 6.4 points and 4.7 rebounds in 15.6 minutes per game.