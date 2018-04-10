Wall's big night pushes Wizards past Celtics, 113-101

The Wizards used a strong second half to take care of the Celtics on Tuesday night in the regular season home finale, winning 113-101. Washington made 15 3-pointers in the game, had 32 assists, and scored 25 points off 17 Celtics turnovers.

John Wall led the Wizards with 29 points, 12 assists, seven rebounds, and three blocks in what turned out to be a dominant win over the Celtics. Wall recorded his 5,000th assist during the game, another accolade on his illustrious career so far with the Wizards. The five-time All-Star was clearly the best player in the game, setting up his teammates and being aggressive. Wall made 9-of-16 field goals on the night, including 4-of-5 from beyond the arc. He also got to the line consistently, making 7-of-9 from the charity stripe.

"It helps when you have the head of the snake per se with John (Wall)," Scott Brooks said postgame of Wall. "He's dynamic, he's one of the best players in the league let alone point guards. He creates a lot of attention on him and he gives a lot of guys a lot of open shots. So we wanted to make sure we play with that spirit that we have to play with in the playoffs.”

For Boston, Jaylen Brown scored 21 points in the first quarter, giving them as much as an 11-point lead early. The Celtics would take a 54-52 advantage into halftime, making nine triples in the first half. However, Brown would only finish with 27 points, as the Wizards held him to 2-of-9 shooting the rest of the game. Boston only shot 32.6% in the second half and turned it over nine times for 14 Wizards points.

“I think early on we let Jaylen Brown get too comfortable, in the first quarter," Wall said postgame. "Luckily we were able to slow him down. We turned up a little bit and started playing better, moving the ball, guys knocking down shots. Expect for a couple of carless turnovers I had, of just trying make reads that I should have scored the ball in, I think we did a great job.”

"We won the game tonight with great effort, great team spirit and that defensive mindset that we need,” Brooks added, highlighting the team's second half.

Otto Porter Jr. left the game at the half with a mild right leg injury, and Brooks said he is doubtful for Wednesday’s game against the Magic. Porter starred for the Wizards in the first half, scoring 12 points and grabbing five rebounds in 18-plus minutes.

Kelly Oubre Jr. and Mike Scott would step up in Porter’s absence, scoring 11 and 12 points respectively off the bench. Oubre nailed 3-of-4 triples, while Scott grabbed five offensive rebounds in another key reserve performance.

With the win, the Wizards will head to Orlando to take on the Magic Wednesday at 8pm. The playoff implications are a bit more simplified now, but the Wizards could still finish as the sixth, seventh, or eighth seed in the East. Washington will either play Toronto, Boston, or Philadelphia in the first round. The Bucks, Heat, and Wizards will all be in action.

“This game was important for numerous reasons, but obviously seeding for us," Bradley Beal said after the win. "Being able to get a win before the playoffs start is always good. It’s momentum, some rhythm, messing with lineups Coach is going to more than likely play in the playoffs and try to get a nice rhythm, have a good feel for the ball and go out there and play hard and compete.”

Here are the scenarios that will determine each team’s fate:

1) MIL W, MIA W, WAS W = Wizards No. 8 seed2) MIL W, MIA L, WAS W = Wizards No. 7 seed3) MIL L, MIA W, WAS W = Wizards No. 7 seed4) MIL L, MIA L, WAS W = Wizards No. 6 seed5) Any WAS L = Wizards No. 8 seed