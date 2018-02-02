Under Armour and the Washington Wizards team up for Jr. Wizards, a community basketball initiative

Washington, D.C. – The Washington Wizards announced that Under Armour will serve as the presenting partner of Jr. Wizards, a camps and clinics initiative that aims to teach fundamental skills as well as the core values of the game in an effort to help grow and improve the youth basketball experience for players, coaches and parents. As part of the Jr. Wizards program, there will be a series of clinics and events during the WNBA’s Washington Mystics season that will target local girls ages 6-14.

“Under Armour is thrilled to continue our partnership with the Wizards and help to relaunch the Jr. Wizards program,” said Trey Evans, Director of Global League Partnerships, Under Armour. “The DMV is a special area to us and it’s important we give back to a community right in our backyard. To do it by using our platform to help teach deserving kids the fundamentals of basketball and the power of sport is an unbelievable opportunity that makes us excited for the future.”

Weekly 2018 camp sessions are currently on sale and will take place in five locations in the metropolitan area from June to August. The locations include: Discovery Sports Center (June 25) in Boyds, MD; Hoops Plus (July 9) in Sterling, VA; American University (July 16) in Washington, D.C.; The Park School (July 23) in Baltimore, MD and City of Bowie Gymnasium (Aug. 13) in Bowie, MD. A three-day mini-camp session will be held at Virginia Commonwealth University (August 6) in Richmond, VA. Boys and girls ages 6-14, who have not yet enrolled in high school, are encouraged to participate. For more locations and dates visit washingtonwizards.com/jrwizards.

“We are pleased to partner with Under Armour to continue to bring Jr. Wizards camps and clinics to the metropolitan area,” said Washington Wizards Vice President of Marketing Rebecca Winn. “The skills and values that the campers will learn will serve them well as they navigate the youth basketball experience.”

Jr. Wizards also offers a series of game day clinics for boys and girls ages 6 to 14, which take place on the game court at Capital One Arena prior to Wizards home games and include a game ticket and an additional pregame fan experience. Slots for the clinic prior to the Wizards game against the San Antonio Spurs on March 27 will go on sale on Feb. 23. Space at pregame clinics is limited to 50 participants and is anticipated to fill up quickly. For more information, visit washingtonwizards.com/jrwizards.