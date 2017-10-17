Wizards prepare to celebrate Oct. 18 home opener

WASHINGTON, D.C. –The Washington Wizards are preparing to celebrate the 2017-18 home opener with engaging interactive activities for fans leading up to the October 18 matchup against the Philadelphia 76ers at Capital One Arena (7:00 p.m.). Fans are encouraged to follow the hashtag #WizCountdown to keep track of the events leading to opening night.

Click here for tickets to the home opener.

Starting on Oct. 11, there will be daily giveaways of game tickets as well as signed memorabilia on the team’s social media platforms. On Oct. 17 and Oct. 18, as part of #WizPopUp, the team will give away team swag and tickets at selected locations in the Washington, D.C., area. Locations and times will be announced on the team’s social media platforms at a later date using the hashtag #WizPopUp.

Fans should arrive early on opening night to enjoy entertainment on F Street by performers including a drumline, bands, sign spinners and stilt walkers. All fans in attendance will receive a schedule magnet as well as an LED bracelet courtesy of Capital One Bank, the official presenting partner for the 2017-18 season. The LED bracelets will be used in an interactive pregame light show.

The new Nike merchandise for the upcoming season will also be available for purchase at the Team Store which opens at 5:00 p.m. and includes the Association and Icon jerseys of Bradley Beal and John Wall, new Nike shooting shirts as well as an assortment of new merchandise for men, women and kids.

Players will wear shooting shirts commemorating the 40th anniversary season and take part in special opening night player introductions. The Amazing Sladek of America’s Got Talent fame will entertain the crowd at halftime with his gravity-defying acrobatics.

Fans will have the pleasure of experiencing the culinary talents of Alex McCoy, owner of restaurants Alfie’s and Lucky Buns, which are D.C. hot spots. He will be the featured chef at Launch Test Kitchen, located on the concourse near section 105. McCoy blends a stellar combination of culinary chops, passion for travel, and charm to his dishes at Capital One Arena.

Student Rush, presented by Chick-Fil-A, will tip off next week and will be at Breadsoda from Oct. 17-Oct. 20 for happy hour with giveaways and information on how to sign up for tickets for opening night. Student Rush tickets may be purchased through the Wizards Mobile App prior to the game or at the Capital One Arena Box Office on the day of the game with a valid student ID.

Fans can purchase tickets for the 2017-18 season by visiting WashingtonWizards.com, any local Ticketmaster outlet, including the Capital One Arena box office, or by phone at 1-800-745-3000.

