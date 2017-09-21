Wizards Announce Training Camp Roster

Posted: Sep 21, 2017

WASHINGTON, DC – The Washington Wizards announced the addition of guards Carrick Felix and Donald Sloan to their training camp roster, bringing the roster total to 19.

Sloan has appeared in 218 career NBA regular season games (66 starts) with Atlanta, New Orleans, Cleveland, Indiana and Brooklyn. He holds career averages of 5.5 points and 2.1 rebounds while shooting .409 from the field. Sloan spent the 2016-17 season with the Guangdong Southern Tigers, averaging 23.6 points, 6.5 assists and 5.3 rebounds in 49 games (48 starts).

Felix has spent three seasons in the NBA G League with the Canton Charge, Santa Cruz Warriors and Long Island Nets. He was originally selected by Cleveland with the 33rd overall pick in the 2013 NBA Draft and played seven games with the Cavs in 2013-14. He averaged 9.1 points and 3.9 rebounds per game with Long Island last season.

Training Camp will begin on Tuesday, Sept. 26, in Richmond and conclude on Saturday, Sept. 30.

NO.      NAME                         POS     DOB                EXP          HT        WT       COLLEGE/COUNTRY

3          Bradley Beal                 G         6/28/93             5           6-5       207       Florida 

21        Carrick Felix                 G         8/17/90             1          6-6       201       Arizona State

8          Tim Frazier                   G         11/1/90             3          6-1       170       Penn State

13        Marcin Gortat               C          2/17/84             10        6-11     240       Poland

9          Sheldon Mac                 G/F      12/21/92           1          6-6       200       Miami (FL)

28        Ian Mahinmi                 C          11/5/86             9          6-11     262       France

1          Chris McCullough        F             2/5/95             2          6-9       215       Syracuse

20        Jodie Meeks                 G          8/21/87             8          6-4       210       Kentucky

5          Markieff Morris            F           9/2/89              6          6-10      245       Kansas

32        Daniel Ochefu              F          12/15/93           1          6-11     245       Villanova           

12        Kelly Oubre Jr.             F          12/9/95              2          6-7       205       Kansas

22        Otto Porter Jr.               F          6/3/93               4          6-8       198       Georgetown

7          Devin Robinson            F          3/7/95               R          6-8       200       Florida

31        Tomas Satoranšký        G/F      10/30/91           1          6-7       210       Czech Republic

30        Mike Scott                    F          9/16/88             5         6-8        237       Virginia

15        Donald Sloan                G         1/15/88             5         6-3        205       Texas A&M

14        Jason Smith                  F/C       3/2/86              9         7-0        240       Colorado State

2          John Wall                     G          9/6/90               7         6-4        210       Kentucky

4          Mike Young                 F           9/5/94               R         6-9        235       Pittsburgh

