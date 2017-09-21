Wizards Announce Training Camp Roster

WASHINGTON, DC – The Washington Wizards announced the addition of guards Carrick Felix and Donald Sloan to their training camp roster, bringing the roster total to 19.

Sloan has appeared in 218 career NBA regular season games (66 starts) with Atlanta, New Orleans, Cleveland, Indiana and Brooklyn. He holds career averages of 5.5 points and 2.1 rebounds while shooting .409 from the field. Sloan spent the 2016-17 season with the Guangdong Southern Tigers, averaging 23.6 points, 6.5 assists and 5.3 rebounds in 49 games (48 starts).

Felix has spent three seasons in the NBA G League with the Canton Charge, Santa Cruz Warriors and Long Island Nets. He was originally selected by Cleveland with the 33rd overall pick in the 2013 NBA Draft and played seven games with the Cavs in 2013-14. He averaged 9.1 points and 3.9 rebounds per game with Long Island last season.

Training Camp will begin on Tuesday, Sept. 26, in Richmond and conclude on Saturday, Sept. 30.

NO. NAME POS DOB EXP HT WT COLLEGE/COUNTRY

3 Bradley Beal G 6/28/93 5 6-5 207 Florida

21 Carrick Felix G 8/17/90 1 6-6 201 Arizona State

8 Tim Frazier G 11/1/90 3 6-1 170 Penn State

13 Marcin Gortat C 2/17/84 10 6-11 240 Poland

9 Sheldon Mac G/F 12/21/92 1 6-6 200 Miami (FL)

28 Ian Mahinmi C 11/5/86 9 6-11 262 France

1 Chris McCullough F 2/5/95 2 6-9 215 Syracuse

20 Jodie Meeks G 8/21/87 8 6-4 210 Kentucky

5 Markieff Morris F 9/2/89 6 6-10 245 Kansas

32 Daniel Ochefu F 12/15/93 1 6-11 245 Villanova

12 Kelly Oubre Jr. F 12/9/95 2 6-7 205 Kansas

22 Otto Porter Jr. F 6/3/93 4 6-8 198 Georgetown

7 Devin Robinson F 3/7/95 R 6-8 200 Florida

31 Tomas Satoranšký G/F 10/30/91 1 6-7 210 Czech Republic

30 Mike Scott F 9/16/88 5 6-8 237 Virginia

15 Donald Sloan G 1/15/88 5 6-3 205 Texas A&M

14 Jason Smith F/C 3/2/86 9 7-0 240 Colorado State

2 John Wall G 9/6/90 7 6-4 210 Kentucky

4 Mike Young F 9/5/94 R 6-9 235 Pittsburgh