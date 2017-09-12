Wizards Announce 2017 Media Day and Training Camp Schedule

WASHINGTON, DC – The Washington Wizards will conduct their annual Media Day on Monday, Sept. 25 from 10:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. at Capital One Arena.

Wizards players and Head Coach Scott Brooks will be available to the media for photos and interviews on Media Day. Brooks will address the media at 10:30 a.m., with player availability beginning at 11:00 a.m. Breakfast will be served beginning at 9:30 a.m. and lunch will be served following the conclusion of Media Day.

Additionally, the team will hold their 2017 training camp at the Siegel Center on the campus of Virginia Commonwealth University in Richmond, VA. The Wizards return to VCU after holding training camp there last season. The team also spent six consecutive seasons there from 2003-2009. Camp will open Tuesday, Sept. 26, and conclude Saturday, Sept 30.

The Wizards will also hold their annual open practice on Friday, September 29, from 6:00 – 7:30 p.m. at the Siegel Center. This event is free and open to fans and the media.

The full schedule for training camp is listed below. Media will be invited to watch the final portion of each session, with availability for players and Head Coach Scott Brooks immediately following. Please be advised that all times are subject to change.

Mon., 9/25 Media Day 10:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m. Capital One Arena (Washington, DC)

Tue., 9/26 Training Camp Day 1 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. Siegel Center (Richmond, VA)

Wed., 9/27 Training Camp Day 2 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. Siegel Center (Richmond, VA)

Thurs., 9/28 Training Camp Day 3 12 p.m. - 2 p.m. Siegel Center (Richmond, VA)

Fri., 9/29 Training Camp Day 4 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. Siegel Center (Richmond, VA)

Sat., 9/30 Training Camp Day 5 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. Siegel Center (Richmond, VA)