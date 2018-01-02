Bradley Beal named Eastern Conference Player of the Week

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The NBA announced today that Wizards guard Bradley Beal has been named Eastern Conference Player of the Week for games played Monday, December 25, through Sunday, December 31. The five-year pro averaged 26.3 points, 6.3 rebounds, 3.8 assists, and 1.5 steals while shooting .467 from the field and .387 from three-point range to lead Washington to a 3-1 record.

The Wizards defeated the Eastern Conference-leading Boston Celtics on Christmas Day (111-103), posted a 121-103 win over the Houston Rockets and concluded with a 114-110 New Year’s Eve win against the surging Chicago Bulls, who entered the contest winners of 10 of their previous 12 games.

Beal had a 25-point, eight rebound effort at Boston on December 25. He followed with a 20-point and six-rebound outing at Atlanta on December 27 and then recorded 21 points versus Houston on December 29. He capped off his week with 39 points (including hitting a career-high-tying seven threes), nine rebounds and career-high-tying nine assists versus Chicago on December 31, where he scored 15-consecutive points in the fourth period to help the Wizards secure the win.

In the game against the Bulls, Beal became just the sixth player in NBA history and first this season to record a stat line of at least 39 points, nine rebounds, nine assists and seven made threes in a game. He is also one of two players in the NBA this season to record a 39+-point, 9+ rebound and 9+ assist night and the first Wizard to do so since 1995 and accounted for 30 percent of the team’s scoring during the week.

On the season, Beal is averaging 23.4 points, 4.4 rebounds and 3.6 assists (all career highs).