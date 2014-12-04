MedStar Health Becomes Official Medical Team Partner of the Washington Capitals and Wizards

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Monumental Sports & Entertainment today announced MedStar Health as the official medical team partner of the Washington Capitals and Wizards. They will also serve as the official sports medicine team physicians for the Capitals and Wizards.

“We are pleased to partner with MedStar Health,” said Capitals general manager Brian MacLellan. “Our priority has always been to provide our players with a large network of the best sports medicine specialists and we believe this affiliation accomplishes that.”

“MedStar Health is known regionally and nationally for their advanced patient care,” said Wizards General Manager Ernie Grunfeld. “We’re looking forward to partnering with them and using their medical expertise to keep our players healthy.”

MedStar Sports Medicine, an initiative integrated throughout MedStar Health, is one of the premier sports medicine programs in the country, offering the latest advancements in sports medicine technology. MedStar Sports Medicine has grown to include more than 43 physicians, a team of certified athletic trainers and a network of nurses, therapists, nutritionists, and other clinical support associates at MedStar’s 10 hospitals and its network of community-based healthcare services.

“MedStar is pleased to be the official medical team partner of both the Washington Capitals and Wizards. As the largest sports medicine program in the mid-Atlantic region, people travel from across the country to receive the same level of care as professional and college athletes, “ said Stephen R. T. Evans, MD, executive vice president of medical affairs & chief medical officer at MedStar Health. “This relationship with Monumental is a reflection of our commitment to unparalleled quality, expertise and outcomes.”

Focused on patient care, education, research, and team relationships, this network of fellowship-trained sports medicine specialists is dedicated to enhancing the health and performance of all active people. In addition, MedStar conducts cardiovascular and head injury research for the National Football League, and offers a sports medicine fellowship program for young orthopaedic surgeons to learn the art and science of sports medicine.

More than 55 sports organizations, including the Baltimore Ravens, Washington Nationals, Chesapeake Bayhawks, Baltimore Blast, and US Lacrosse, have chosen MedStar Sports Medicine as their official medical team.

“We offer the region’s best in orthopaedics and sports medicine, and we have some of the nation’s leading orthopaedic and sports medicine specialists—most of whom are former athletes themselves who understand the frustration of being sidelined after an injury,” said Wiemi Douoguih, MD, medical director of MedStar Sports Medicine in the Washington, D.C., region. “Everyone who comes to us receives the same resources that we give to some of the country's best athletes.”

About MedStar Health

MedStar Health is a not-for-profit health system dedicated to caring for people in Maryland and the Washington, D.C., region, while advancing the practice of medicine through education, innovation and research. MedStar’s 30,000 associates, 6,000 affiliated physicians, 10 hospitals, the MedStar Health Research Institute, and a comprehensive scope of health-related organizations are recognized regionally and nationally for excellence in medical care. MedStar has one of the largest graduate medical education programs in the country, training more than 1,000 medical residents annually, and is the medical education and clinical partner of Georgetown University. MedStar Health’s patient-first philosophy combines care, compassion and clinical excellence with an emphasis on customer service. For more information, visit MedStarHealth.org.

About Monumental Sports & Entertainment

Monumental Sports & Entertainment (MSE) is one of the largest integrated sports and entertainment companies in the country with one of the most diverse partnership groups in all of sports. MSE owns and operates three professional sports teams: the NBA's Washington Wizards, NHL's Washington Capitals and WNBA's Washington Mystics. The group also owns and operates Verizon Center, the premier sports and entertainment venue in Washington, D.C. Monumental Sports & Entertainment also oversees the management of Kettler Capitals Iceplex, the state-of-the-art training facility for the Capitals and George Mason University's Patriot Center. In January 2013 Monumental Sports & Entertainment launched Monumental Network, a digital platform that serves as the hub for the region’s sports and entertainment news. Visit MonumentalSports.com for more information.

PHOTO: Wizards Head Coach Randy Wittman with MedStar Health sponsored backdrop