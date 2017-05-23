Important Summer 2017 Dates

The NBA offseason begins only a few days after the NBA Finals end. We've put together some key summer dates to know as we move into the NBA Draft, free agency, Summer League, and more.

June 22: NBA Draft. The Wizards have the 52nd overall pick, coming in the second round.

June 24: Last day for restricted free agents (RFAs) to exercise player options.

June 26: NBA Awards Show.

June 29: Last day for player, team, and early termination options (unless specified differently in individual contracts).

June 30: Officially the last day of the 2016-17 season. Last day to make qualifying offers for RFAs.

July 1: Officially the first day of the 2017-18 season. July moratorium starts; free agents can begin reaching verbal agreements with teams.

July 5-7: Wizards Summer League mini-camp.

July 6: July moratorium ends at 12:00pm ET; teams can sign free agents officially and start making trades.

July 7-17: NBA Summer League in Las Vegas. For more details, click here.

July 13: Last day for teams to unilaterally withdraw qualifying offers to RFAs.

August 31: Last day teams can waive players and apply the stretch provision to their 2017-18 salaries.

September 5: Last day for teams to issue required tenders to unsigned second-round picks; they will become free agents on September 6 if not signed.