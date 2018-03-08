Wolves Playoff Watch Viewing Guide | March 8, 2018

The Wolves are back in action tonight against the Celtics in what should be an exciting game between two teams with a lot to play for, but there are a few other games in the league tonight that Wolves fans should be paying attention to.

Suns at Thunder, 7:00 p.m., League Pass

Here comes the sun?

While the Suns may have a bright future, their season so far has been quite cloudy (sorry). Devin Booker is undoubtedly one of the league’s best young players, averaging 25.2 points and 4.8 assists per game, but the Suns have only managed a record of 19-47.

The Thunder are in seventh place in the West, a disappointing position for a team that brought in both Paul George and Carmelo Anthony to join Russell Westbrook over the offseason. OKC is only a game behind the Wolves, so Minnesota fans should definitely be rooting for the Suns.

Spurs at Warriors, 9:30 p.m., TNT

The Spurs are in trouble. They have lost seven of their last 10 and have fallen to fifth place in the conference.

Things won’t get any easier against the Warriors.

Klay Thompson recently said he wants Golden State to run the table, and a zoned-in Warriors club is a problem for any team. While this might be an issue when the Warriors play the Wolves on Sunday, today Wolves fans should be pulling for them. A Spurs loss and a Wolves win would bring the Wolves back into fifth place in the conference.

This game airs on TNT right after the Wolves, so no need to change the channel.