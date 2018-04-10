Updated Western Conference Playoff Scenarios

The most impactful game remaining this NBA season will be Wednesday’s Wolves and Nuggets game.

The winner will make the 2018 postseason. The loser will not. It’s that simple.

The rest of the playoff scenarios? Eh. Not so simple.

The winner of the game has a chance to jump as high as the fifth seed with some help over the next two days.

It will certainly make for some must-watch basketball. The Wolves have the 2-1 advantage over the Nuggets this season. The lone loss came last Thursday when the team was without Jimmy Butler.

But we want to give you the up-to-date playoff possibilities for the Wolves heading into Tuesday night.

This chart should help:

Tonight, Wolves fans should hope for a Warriors win over the Jazz (1.5 games ahead of the Wolves – Minnesota would have the division tiebreaker if the two teams end with the same record) which leaves the door open for the Wolves to get as high as the no. 5 seed with a win on Wednesday night plus a bunch of other things happening).

Tipoff between Utah and Golden State is set for 8 p.m. in Utah. The game will air on League Pass.