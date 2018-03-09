Western Conference Playoff Update | Warriors Show Up Late To Down Spurs

The Wolves fell 117-109 on Thursday night to Boston, falling to 38-29 on the season, but even with the loss, they didn’t fall in the crazy Western Conference standings – instead they are knocking on the door for the No. 5 seed.

Aside from the Wolves game, here’s what else went down in the Western Conference playoff race on Thursday night.

Durant Comes Up Clutch, Sinks Spurs

The Warriors were down by nine heading into the fourth quarter after being outscored by 16 points in the second and third quarters combined

Golden State was without Stephen Curry, who exited the game early in the first quarter with a sprained right ankle.

All good. Kevin Durant finished with 15 fourth-quarter points and 37 overall to lead Golden State to a 110-107 win.

LaMarcus Aldridge was great, finishing with 30 points and 17 rebounds, but man, does this team miss Kawhi Leonard.

The Spurs fall to 37-28, fifth in the West and 0.2 percentage points ahead of the sixth-place Wolves.

As for Curry, he’ll miss Sunday’s game against the Wolves at Target Center.

No Sun In OKC

The Thunder predictably dominated the Suns in OKC, 115-87, behind 27 points, nine assists and eight rebounds from Russell Westbrook. Former Wolves favorite, Corey Brewer, added 17 points, shooting 6-for-11 from the field, 2-for-4 from deep and 3-for-3 from the free-throw line.

Real talk: Corey Brewer was an absolute joy to work with in Minnesota. Seeing him have success is fun.

Devin Booker doesn't feel the same way.



Devin Booker got hit with a flagrant after trying to go through Corey Brewer pic.twitter.com/CHTg2vsn6I — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 9, 2018

And, probably because of the blowout, he played two more minutes than Carmelo Anthony. Something to keep an eye on.

The Thunder move to 38-29 on the season, tied with the Wolves for the sixth spot. However, Minnesota won the season series 3-1 so it has the tiebreaker.

Oklahoma City hosts San Antonio on Saturday at 7:30 p.m.