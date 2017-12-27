Timberwolves Unveil Final Uniform Edition

Minneapolis-St. Paul – Inspired by the theme of the “Bold North,” the Minnesota Timberwolves unveiled their fourth and final uniform edition. The new uniform will debut on Thursday, February 1 when the Wolves face the Milwaukee Bucks at Target Center.

The Timberwolves City Edition uniform follows the theme of “Bold North” which celebrates the area hosting Super Bowl LII on February 4, 2018. The strength and civic pride of this region will be on full display over the next few months, which has been an inspiration for the design of the team’s City Edition uniforms. The primary color celebrates the tonal gray winter coat of the wolf, while the white mimics the snow-covered land that is the North. The color allows the Wolf to reflect its surroundings and be an apex predator while camouflaging and protecting the wolf, which is reflective of the “New Era” of Timberwolves basketball – hungry and determined to break through and establish a winning culture. The pattern of the jersey is representative of the wolf’s guard hair during the winter months, which represents our fans willingness to defend our team and home court.

The City Edition is the fourth and final uniform design, joining the white Association Edition and navy Icon Edition that were unveiled in August and the green Statement Edition that debuted earlier this month. As previously announced, home teams will pick which uniform they will wear and visiting teams will choose a contrasting uniform within their own assortment.

The team is scheduled to wear the City Edition uniforms four times during the regular season. In addition to February 1, the Wolves will sport the uniforms for road games at Denver on April 5 and the Los Angeles Lakers on April 6 as well as the regular-season home finale on April 11 against Denver.

Photos of the new Timberwolves uniforms can be download here.