Introducing the Timberwolves New Uniforms.
Icon + Association
4 New Uniform Editions
Icon Edition
Midnight Navy + Lake Blue
The Icon Edition is revered as the most prominent element within the family of uniforms. Its bold and unique nature illuminates and represents the distinctiveness of our team. From the core colors to the nine letters embroidered across the chest, the Icon Edition is symbolic to our rich heritage and separates us from our opponents.View Photos
Association Edition
Traditional Home White + Midnight Navy
The Association Edition pays homage to the world’s most exclusive basketball club and stands as a representation of originality. Each player in the league will grace the court in the traditional threads as a badge of honor for the very dream they have all made come true.View Photos
Statement Edition
Aurora Green + Midnight Navy
The Statement Edition channels the athlete with declaration of opinion, uniqueness of expression and communication of mood without words. It is inspired by the player mindset, and the uniform’s primary color is emblematic to the Minnesota environment and the vibrance of the Northern Lights.View Photos
Technology Integration
100% Recycled Fabric
Made from a combo of alpha yarns and recycled polyester. Each uniform represents 18 recycled bottles.Close
Modern Construction
New Wolves vibe paired with zero distraction seams and hems to reduce irritation and restriction.Close
Performance Tailoring
Scapula-shaped seams to accommodate shoulder motion and increase player mobility.Close
Lightweight Engineered Textures
Stand-off mesh to ensure low moisture cling. Moisture repellency allows for maximum airflow.Close
Details of the Threads
Jersey History
