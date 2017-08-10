Enter Timberwolves.com

New

Era.

New

Threads.

Introducing the Timberwolves New Uniforms.

Minnesota Timberwolves New Uniforms

Icon + Association

4 New Uniform Editions

01.

Icon Edition

02.

Association Edition

03.

Statement Edition

04.

Coming Soon

Minnesota Timberwolves Icon Edition Jersey Back
Minnesota Timberwolves Icon Edition Jersey Front

Icon Edition

Midnight Navy + Lake Blue

The Icon Edition is revered as the most prominent element within the family of uniforms. Its bold and unique nature illuminates and represents the distinctiveness of our team. From the core colors to the nine letters embroidered across the chest, the Icon Edition is symbolic to our rich heritage and separates us from our opponents.

View Photos

Association Edition

Traditional Home White + Midnight Navy

The Association Edition pays homage to the world’s most exclusive basketball club and stands as a representation of originality. Each player in the league will grace the court in the traditional threads as a badge of honor for the very dream they have all made come true.

View Photos
Minnesota Timberwolves Association Edition Jersey Front
Minnesota Timberwolves Association Edition Jersey Back
Minnesota Timberwolves Icon Edition Jersey Back
Minnesota Timberwolves Icon Edition Jersey Front

Statement Edition

Aurora Green + Midnight Navy

The Statement Edition channels the athlete with declaration of opinion, uniqueness of expression and communication of mood without words. It is inspired by the player mindset, and the uniform’s primary color is emblematic to the Minnesota environment and the vibrance of the Northern Lights.

View Photos
FitBit
Minnesota Timberwolves
NBA
Nike

Technology Integration

Nike Technology Jersey Integration
  • More

    100% Recycled Fabric

    Made from a combo of alpha yarns and recycled polyester. Each uniform represents 18 recycled bottles.

    Close
  • More

    Modern Construction

    New Wolves vibe paired with zero distraction seams and hems to reduce irritation and restriction.

    Close
  • More

    Performance Tailoring

    Scapula-shaped seams to accommodate shoulder motion and increase player mobility.

    Close
  • More

    Lightweight Engineered Textures

    Stand-off mesh to ensure low moisture cling. Moisture repellency allows for maximum airflow.

    Close

Details of the Threads

360° View

360 Timberwolves Jersey View
Handle

Jersey History

  • Timberwolves Uniform From 1989 to 1996
  • Timberwolves Uniform From 1996 to 2008
  • Timberwolves Uniform From 2008 to 2010
  • Timberwolves Uniform From 2010 to 2017
  • Timberwolves Uniform From 2017 to Present

BE THE FIRST TO ROCK THE NEW JERSEYS

New threads will be available for purchase soon. Complete the form below to receive a release date notification.

Thank you, we'll contact you when the gear is here!

Be the first to rock the new jerseys

New threads will be available for purchase soon. Fill out the form to receive a release date notification.