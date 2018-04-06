Wolves Playoff Watch Viewing Guide | April 6, 2018

Julian Andrews

However you slice it, last night’s loss was bad news for the Wolves. But today is another day, and another important game for Minnesota in L.A. against the Lakers.

Despite the loss to Denver, the Wolves still sit in the No. 8 seed and control their playoff destiny. But to move up in the standings they’ll need some help—starting tonight.

Tomorrow is loaded with important games, but tonight is relatively East-coast heavy. There is one game, however, that Wolves fans should be paying attention to as they cheer the Wolves to a win in Los Angeles.

Pelicans at Suns, 9 p.m., League Pass

The Pelicans snapped a mini skid with a win against Memphis at home on Wednesday, and after a few days off, they draw another matchup with one of the league’s worst teams. With the Wolves’ loss on Thursday night, the Pelicans are now a half game ahead of Minnesota for the West’s No. 7 seed.

The Suns’ 20-59 record doesn’t exactly inspire confidence, but they have some undoubtedly intriguing pieces. Rookie wing Josh Jackson dropped 28 points on the Kings on Tuesday, and has been on a tear, averaging 23.6 points on 48-percent shooting to go along with 4.6 rebounds, 3.0 assists, and 2.0 steals per game in his last five.

Phoenix is still playing without leading scorer Devin Booker, so the Suns will need Jackson to step up big time against the Pelicans.

If New Orleans loses tonight, they would fall out of the playoff picture. The Nuggets hold the tiebreaker over the Pelicans by virtue of a 2-1 head-to-head advantage. Though it’s unlikely E’Twaun Moore will hit seven threes again tonight, Anthony Davis will have his squad dialed in for this one.

Wolves fans, put all your positive energy towards your team tonight, but if you’re feeling generous, throw the Suns a little love.