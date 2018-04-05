Road to the Playoffs Seeding Update | April 5, 2018

Julian Andrews

Web Editorial Associate

Here’s the Wolves’ playoff seeding outlook as of Thursday morning:

The Wolves have a huge game tonight against the Nuggets. If the Wolves beat the Nuggets tonight and the Lakers on Friday, they'll clinch.

In other news, the Spurs lost last night (ironically, to the Lakers wearing their throwback Minneapolis jerseys), dropping them to fifth place. The loss means the No. 4 seed is still in play for the Wolves. Minnesota now needs to win their remaining games, and get one loss each from the Jazz and Spurs. If the Wolves go 3-1, they’ll need an additional loss from both those teams.

The Pelicans won last night, so they now have the same record as the Wolves (44-34). That isn’t a problem though, because the Wolves hold the tiebreaker over the Pelicans. Additionally, a Wolves win tonight would bump Minnesota up to the No. 6 seed by virtue of their tiebreaker over the Thunder.

The next week is going to be an exciting one, so stay tuned. We’ll check back tomorrow and update you on how things turn out tonight.