According to ESPN, Towns Could Change The Future of Basketball

Julian Andrews

Web Editorial Associate

Twitter

Karl-Anthony Towns had a career night last night, showcasing his multi-faceted offensive game, and blowing up for 56 points on 59.4-percent shooting.

Fittingly, this morning ESPN published an article on 11 players who could change the future of basketball. Towns was on the list.

The folks at ESPN are understandably high on Towns’ ability to score in the paint and from outside.

They dug into the stats a bit, and offered some interesting data to back up how simply unprecedented Towns’ work on the offensive side of the ball has been.

“So far this season, Towns leads all NBA players who have finished at least 125 post-up plays with a shot, trip to the free throw line or a turnover by averaging 1.04 points per play, according to Synergy Sports tracking on NBA Advanced Stats. Overplay Towns in the post and he'll simply step out to the perimeter, where he's shooting 42.8 percent on 3-pointers this season -- the best accuracy ever for a 7-footer with at least 150 attempts, per Basketball-Reference.com.”

That’s a pretty technical explanation, but it boils down to a simple fact: Towns is one of the best stretch big men to ever play the game. He’s an elite finisher in the post, and an elite three-point shooter for his position.

That’s a killer combination that really could change how we think about basketball. And Towns is only 22 years old! Wolves fans should be very, very excited to watch this man develop.