Three Observations From Towns' Record-Breaking Night

Julian Andrews

Web Editorial Associate

Twitter

In case you missed it, Karl-Anthony Towns had an incredible game last night.

Towns scored a career-high 56 points, setting a Timberwolves franchise record. He passes Mo Williams, who scored 52 in 2015.

Towns has been a revelation for the Wolves ever since they drafted him, it’s fitting that he now has a place in the record books.

Here are three things I noticed in his game last night:

Taking Over, Efficiently

Towns took 32 shots in the game, that’s almost double the number he usually takes. Towns averages 21.2 points per game, but gets those points on only 14.2 shots. That’s very efficient scoring.

Last night, Towns proved that he can increase his output without sacrificing his efficiency. He shot 59.4-percent from the field and 6-for-8 from three last night.

It’s great to see Towns trying more to get his own shot. You could tell he was feeling it last night. When he got the ball, Towns was looking to score. But he didn’t let his hot hand stop him from making the right plays—this was perhaps best exemplified by a play late in the game when Towns had an opportunity to shoot a three after faking two defenders, but instead found Jeff Teague wide open in the corner who nailed the shot.

Towns absolutely looked like the best player on the floor last night, and you could tell from the early moments of the game that he was intent on taking over. If this is the Towns the Wolves are going to have leading them into the playoffs, the league better take notice.

Playing Through Contact

Before the game, Teague and Wolves coach Tom Thibodeau both discussed how the of level physicality in the NBA game increases heading into the playoffs. As games get more physical, referees sometimes let players play a little more. It’s important in these games to always be looking to score, instead of seeking out foul calls.

Towns clearly took this advice to heart. He’s incredibly strong, and he put that strength to use under the basket last night. He attacked the rim, and bullied smaller players in the post. When Towns backs down, he’s very hard to stop.

There were times when Towns took on double or triple teams under the basket by himself, and came away with points or foul calls. He also grabbed four offensive rebounds.

Towns also broke out a series of moves that he used to establish post position before he had the ball. It was clear the Hawks were trying to preemptively push him out of the paint, but Towns was having none of it. Towns is so big and so skilled, there are very few players who can guard him one-on-one in the post. Towns has improved his ability to pass out of the double team and when his teammates cut to the basket, or set up beyond the arc, Towns often finds them for easy baskets.

It’s great to see Towns not only surviving, but thriving, with an intense, physical style of play. He’s such a unique talent, it’s hard to imagine how he could be stopped if he takes this kind of energy into every game.

Three-Point Threat

While Towns is one of the best post players in the NBA, what makes him so unique and so hard to guard is his ability to space the floor.

Through most of last night’s game, Towns couldn’t miss from beyond the arc. He was 5-for-5 until the 5:33 mark in the fourth quarter. Towns finished with six threes on eight attempts.

Put yourself in the shoes of someone trying to defend Towns when he’s shooting this well.

He catches the ball beyond the arc, you have to play him tight because he’s shooting lights out. He pump-fakes you, you jump, of course. Towns dribbles around you, now he’s backing down one of your smaller teammates in the post. Or maybe he’s driving the lane and dunking. Or maybe he just shoots the three over you anyway!

It’s like a choose your own adventure book with only bad endings.

Seriously though, Towns’ shooting opens up his game so much. For a player his size, Towns is remarkably light on his feet, and he has a good handle. He has the ability to drive into the paint from beyond the arc, and he’s strong enough to back his defender down from relatively far away from the basket.

When he’s hitting his threes, Towns also pulls his defenders out of the paint and opens up the lane for the Wolves’ guards to drive. There’s a reason so many teams want their bigs to be able to hit threes, it’s one of the most valuable offensive wrinkles a team can have. Towns has a great shooting stroke, but isn’t so attached to the three that it prevents him from developing the other areas of his game. He’s the perfect modern offensive big man.

Towns had a night for the ages last night, if you missed it, check out the highlights below: