Jamal Crawford Becomes 60th Leading NBA Scorer of All Time

This week has been one for the record books.

Andrew Wiggins became the fifth all-time leading scorer for the Wolves on Tuesday, on Saturday Karl-Anthony Towns became the fourth player to reach 5,000+ points and 3,000+ rebounds before turning 23, and on Sunday, their teammate Jamal Crawford achieved a milestone of his own.

With a pull-up jumper against the Rockets, Crawford passed Bob McAdoo and became the 60th leading NBA scorer of all time. Crawford now has 18,791 total career points.

Here’s the play where it happened:

Here's the shot that did it. pic.twitter.com/bNDBsd5ED7 — Kyle Ratke (@kyleratke_Ratke) March 19, 2018

Next on the list are Isiah Thomas and Jason Terry, with 18,822 and 18,827 points respectively. The 38-year-old Crawford certainly has a chance to overtake both Thomas and Terry if he keeps up his insane crossovers and hot shooting.

Among active players, Crawford ranks 11th in scoring. Dirk Nowitzki leads that group with 31,099 career points.