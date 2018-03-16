In Appreciation of the Immortal Jamal Crawford Crossover

In case you haven’t heard, Jamal Crawford has a nickname: J-Crossover.

The reasons behind this moniker may seem self-explanatory, but here’s a reminder.

Crawford’s handles are legendary. At almost 38 years old, and playing in his 19th NBA season, he still finds ways to amaze us with his endless supply of dribble-moves and finishes.

Take this one, from last weekend’s win over the Warriors.

Poor Nick Young. He tried his best, but you can see the moment when he legitimately has no idea where Crawford is.

But Young isn’t alone. On Tuesday, pretty much the whole Wizards team got the same treatment.

Jamal Crawford out here slicing and dicing up defenses like it’s easy (via @Timberwolves) pic.twitter.com/RsWQukiIeS — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) March 13, 2018

And it’s not just finishing at the rim or hitting from the midrange! Crawford also regularly uses his moves to freeze opposing defenders in their tracks and shoot threes over them.

DEATH, TAXES AND JAMAL CRAWFORD BUCKETS FOREVER (via @Timberwolves) pic.twitter.com/easHt7igqb — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) February 16, 2018

Crawford’s fireworks off the bench have been incredibly valuable for the Wolves this season. This is why Crawford has had such a long, productive NBA career. If you need a bucket, look no further.

Three things in life are certain: Death, taxes, and Jamal Crawford 4-point plays. pic.twitter.com/wWErfkHgTv — Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) January 25, 2018

Splash. And one.