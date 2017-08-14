SAN ANTONIO SPURS ANNOUNCE 2017-18 SEASON SCHEDULE

SAN ANTONIO (Aug. 14, 2017) – The San Antonio Spurs will tip off the 2017-18 season at home on Wednesday, Oct. 18 vs. the Minnesota Timberwolves at 8:30 p.m. at the AT&T Center. Visit Spurs.com/schedule or download the Official Spurs App to view the entire 2017-18 schedule. The 2017-18 Spurs season is presented by H-E-B.



Single game tickets for the entire 2017-18 regular season will go on sale Friday, Sept. 8 at noon. Sign up for the Spurs Fan Club to access the special pre-sale and a chance to purchase early. Tickets will be available for purchase online at Spurs.com, ATTCenter.com or at the AT&T Center Box Office.



The Spurs will host the defending NBA champion Golden State Warriors on November 2 and March 19. Other notable Spurs home games include: the Los Angeles Clippers on Nov. 7 and Dec. 18; the Oklahoma City Thunder on Nov. 17 and March 29; the Boston Celtics on Dec. 8; the Cleveland Cavaliers on Jan. 23; the Houston Rockets on Feb. 1 and April 1; and the Los Angeles Lakers on March 3.



The Spurs hit the road for a six-game away stretch starting Feb. 7 as part of the annual Rodeo Road Trip, visiting the Phoenix Suns, Warriors, Utah Jazz, Denver Nuggets, and Cavaliers along the way. The Silver and Black will return to San Antonio on Feb. 28 to host the New Orleans Pelicans.



San Antonio has won at least 50 games in 18 consecutive seasons and has clinched a playoff berth in 20 consecutive seasons – the longest active streak in the NBA. In the past 20 seasons, the Spurs also have the best winning percentage over any 20-year span in NBA history.



In addition to individual game tickets, season tickets for the 2017-18 campaign are available at all levels. To become a Spurs Season Ticket Member, visit Spurs.com/SeasonTickets or call (210) 444-5050.



All Spurs games can be heard on WOAI-AM 1200 and in Spanish on KXTN 107.5 FM. The 2017-18 season television schedule will be released at a future date.

