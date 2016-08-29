Kawhi Leonard Highlights 2016 Aztec Hall of Fame Class

SAN DIEGO (Aug. 29, 2016) -- The San Diego State Department of Athletics will welcome a new class of five individuals into its Aztec Hall of Fame this fall. The 2016 class is highlighted by former men's basketball star Kawhi Leonard, football players Leon Parma and Noel Prefontaine, as well as track and field athletes Miesha McKelvy-Jones and Steve Williams.

The official induction ceremony will take place during a luncheon at the Payne Parma Goodall Alumni Center on Friday, Oct. 21, and the new class will be recognized later that evening on the field at halftime of SDSU's home football game against San José State, which kicks off at 7:30 p.m. PT.

The Aztec Hall of Fame inducted its first members in 1988, and welcomed a new group of legends every year through 1999. Inductions were put on hiatus for two years while work was completed on the Aztec Athletics Center (now Fowler Athletics Center), which is the first permanent home of the Hall of Fame, before resuming in 2002. Not including this year's class, 138 individuals and six teams have been enshrined since its inception.

Kawhi Leonard (Men's Basketball)

2010-11

Started 69 of the 70 games he played in ... Finished his career with 64 straight starts... Led SDSU to the 2010 MWC Tournament title, 2011 MWC regular-season title and 2011 MWC Tournament title... Helped the Aztecs to the 2010 NCAA Tournament First Round and 2011 NCAA Tournament Sweet 16... Led SDSU to its first NCAA Tournament win in school history in 2011... 2011 All-American (Wooden Award, second team by AP, Sporting News, FOXSports.com, third team by State Farm Coaches and SI.com) ...Logged 40 career double-doubles, which is the second most in school history behind Michael Cage's 61... Tied Andrew Bogut for the most career double-doubles in MWC history... Set the MWC all-time mark for career double-doubles in MWC games (21) and double-doubles in a single season in MWC games (12)... Posted 56 career double-figure scoring games and 42 career double-figure rebounding efforts (nine with 15+)... Led the team in scoring 27 times, rebounding 43 times and assists 16 times... Scored at least 20 points 12 times in his career... In 2010: MWC tournament MVP and first-team selection... The only freshman in MWC history to earn first-team all-conference honors... MWC freshman of the year ... Sporting News All-Freshman second team... NABC All-District 17 pick... Only freshman in the 11-year history of the MWC to earn conference player of the week accolades three times... One of only four freshmen in NCAA Div. I to lead his team in scoring and rebounding... In 2011: Voted to the All-MWC first team, All-MWC tournament team, All-MWC defensive team, NABC All-District 17 team and USBWA All-District IX team... Was one of 10 candidates for Naismith Award and one of 20 candidates for Wooden Award... Was a two-time MWC Player of the Week... Voted the CBE Classic Oxford Subregional MVP... Ended the campaign with 23 double-doubles, the fourth most in America ... SDSU Division I career rankings at time of departure: second in rebound average, fifth in rebounds, seventh in consecutive games started, 14th in field-goal attempts, 16th in scoring average, 16th in games started, 18th in blocks, 19th in points, 20th in field goals and 20th in steals... Won NBA Championship with San Antonio Spurs... Two-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year (2014-15, 2015-16) and named NBA Finals MVP (2013-14) ... Runner-up for NBA MVP (2015-16).